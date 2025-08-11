Australia to recognize Palestinian state in September; New Zealand 'considering' recognition

Australia will recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations General Assembly to add momentum for a two-state solution, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.
Albanese, who made the announcement following a cabinet meeting, said recognition will be based on commitments Australia received from the Palestinian Authority, including that Hamas would have no involvement in any future state.
“A two-state solution is humanity’s best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza,” Albanese told reporters.
New Zealand is also weighing recognition of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Monday. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s cabinet will make a formal decision in September and present the government’s approach during U.N. Leaders’ Week.
Peters said that while some of New Zealand’s close partners — including Australia, Britain and Canada — had opted to recognize a Palestinian state, New Zealand maintains an independent foreign policy.
“We intend to weigh up the issue carefully and then act according to New Zealand’s principles, values and national interest,” Peters said in a statement. He added that the government will consider whether there has been sufficient progress toward making the Palestinian territories a viable and legitimate state before granting recognition.
“New Zealand has been clear for some time that our recognition of a Palestinian state is a matter of when, not if,” Peters said.