Helmet camera footage shows Israeli forces battling terrorists near Hebron | Watch

"We received a report of a shooting attack targeting a military force on Route 35, with casualties. Security forces from the area rushed to the scene, including me," he told ynet. "The terrorists arrived in a vehicle, stopped at a point where they could not be seen, quickly got out and opened fire."

Watch footage from his helmet camera:

Footage from security chief Moshe Botavia's helmet camera





"In the morning, residents are traveling along the road, including buses taking students to schools in Kiryat Arba. I arrived at the scene about 15 minutes after the incident began. When I got there, I joined the fighting. Two terrorists were firing from higher ground, and we exchanged fire for about 20 minutes until a force commanded by the deputy battalion commander responsible for the area killed the terrorists.

Describing the scene, Botavia said, "The terrorists arrived in a 'mashtuba' (an illegally operated, deregistered) vehicle with a yellow Israeli license plate. The soldiers at the scene prevented the attack from spreading to the main road and endangering passersby. That prevented a much greater disaster."

He praised the security forces, saying, "The army works hard every night, carrying out numerous operations to maintain residents' security and protect roads and communities. We must remain vigilant."

Since Friday morning, troops from the IDF's Duvdevan undercover unit, Paratroopers Brigade and Search and Rescue Brigade, along with Border Police forces in the West Bank, have been conducting offensive counterterrorism operations in Hebron and surrounding villages. The forces are also preparing to expand their operations.

Scene of the attack ( Photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP )

So far, a full lockdown has been imposed on the cities of Hebron and Halhul, dozens of roadblocks have been set up across the area and the IDF's elite Maglan unit has been deployed to the Judea Regional Brigade to reinforce counterterrorism and defensive operations. In addition, work has begun to clear and demolish all illegal infrastructure at the site of the attack.

Police said a situation assessment had been completed under the leadership of Judea and Samaria District Commander Maj. Gen. Moshe Pinchi. Pinchi assigned the investigation to the district's Central Investigations Unit minority affairs division, which will also assist the Shin Bet security agency in investigating the attack.

He also ordered investigators to focus on the use of a "mashtuba" vehicle, an Arabic term referring to a vehicle that has been taken off the road, for example because it was stolen or had become too old for legal use, but continues to be driven illegally.

The attackers used such a vehicle, which had been taken off the road but bore an Israeli license plate.

"This is a phenomenon that must be eradicated," Pinchi said.