Vance: Israel must respect Iran deal, Beirut civilian deaths ‘not acceptable’

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the 60-day ceasefire window with Iran has begun , during which the sides will try to reach a final agreement following the signing of the memorandum of understanding. On Israel, Vance criticized what he called a “weird panic” and “freakout” over the agreement struck between the U.S. and Iran, as the Trump administration sought to tamp down criticism of the deal.

“I would say the 60-day period officially started today,” Vance told reporters at a White House briefing. Asked what happens after the 60-day period regarding governance of the Strait of Hormuz, Vance repeated the U.S. view that the major supply route for oil and gas shipments should remain free of tolls.

1 View gallery JD Vance ( Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images )

“The final negotiations can set the terms of what comes afterwards,” Vance said.

Asked about ballistic missiles, a clause not explicitly included in the memorandum of understanding, Vance said: “We do expect that in the final agreement, Iran will not have missiles that can threaten the world.”

Vance made the remarks at a press briefing after criticizing two Israeli ministers in an interview with The New York Times. “Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, what is your proposal?” he said.

On Lebanon, which according to the memorandum of understanding is also included in the ceasefire framework, Vance said Israel would have to respect the peace process with Iran, which he said was good for Israel. He added that attacks in Beirut that kill civilians were “not acceptable.”