Amid fragile truce, IDF division that led Gaza offensive prepares for fresh assault

The IDF 162nd Division formally transferred command of the security zone in northern Gaza to the 252nd Division on Monday, preparing for a possible offensive if talks on the next phases of the cease-fire agreement collapse, military sources told Ynet on Monday.

The handover comes after 15 months of continuous combat operations since the IDF launched its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, 2023.

IDF 162nd Division operating in Gaza ( Video: IDF )





During its deployment, the 162nd Division played a key role in dismantling terrorist infrastructure, neutralizing terror tunnel shafts and eliminating thousands of terrorists, including many involved in the October 7 attacks.

The division suffered the loss of 265 soldiers and commanders in combat. "The IDF embraces the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them," the military said in a statement.

With the transition of command, the 162nd Division will now prepare for future missions based on operational requirements and political decisions.

2 View gallery IDF 162nd Division operating in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

While the troop rotation does not necessarily indicate an imminent escalation, it underscores serious preparations. The shift follows an extended high-level meeting last Thursday at IDF Southern Command, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , Defense Minister Israel Katz , outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi , incoming Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir , Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar and other senior officials. The meeting, which lasted over six hours, focused on detailing new war plans.

Security officials say that if fighting resumes, the IDF is expected to operate with even greater intensity, without munitions restrictions and with full U.S. backing. Despite the military's failure to dismantle Hamas’ armed wing after more than a year of operations, officials remain confident in the updated strategy. "With a new plan and no limitations, we will achieve our objectives," a military source said.

Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, the division’s commanding officer, reflected on its achievements: "For 15 months, we fought on the frontlines of the IDF’s war—engaging in fierce combat deep within terror strongholds with unmatched determination. The 162nd Division has always been, and will always remain, at the forefront of the IDF, ready for any challenge.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

"Throughout our journey, we carried with us the memory of the soldiers and commanders who fell—they were our spirit and gave us the strength to keep fighting. Alongside those we lost, we embrace the wounded—those who gave their bodies and souls for Israel’s security. We honor their strength, their resilience, and their daily struggle. You, the soldiers and commanders who fought with bravery—you are the victory generation."

Meanwhile, Steven Witkoff , U.S. President Donald Trump ’s special envoy to the Middle East, signaled that the White House supports transitioning to the next phase of negotiations to secure the release of all remaining hostages. Witkoff previously said that discussions on this phase were already underway, contradicting denials from Netanyahu’s office.