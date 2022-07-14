Naama Isachar speaks on her time in Russian prison

Naama Issachar said reports of the imprisonment of American WNBA player Brittney Griner brought back difficult memories.
Speaking for the first time since her release in January of 2020, the American Israeli woman, who was arrested after Russian authorities found drugs in her possessions, told NBC News, that her heart "dropped" when she was detained and insists she had no idea that she was carrying contraband.
Griner was arrested last month on similar charges and was said to have pled guilty to charges of possession of drugs and is facing a long sentence in a Russian jail adding to tensions between the U.S. and Russia. Issachar was also forced to admit to crimes she denied.
Isaschar, who is currently in the U.S. and is writing a book about her experience, said she tried to remain positive throughout her incarceration, and kept documenting her experiences in a diary while building friendships with inmates and guards.
“Days blended together, there were no windows,” she recalled, and said her mind focused on the routine she was missing: walking in the park, taking a shower barefoot and keeping lights on and off. She said during her arrest her hands were bound behind her back, and that she didn’t drink the tap water due to their bad taste.
“I tried to separate the people I saw every day from the people in power who decided to place me under arrest,” Isaschar said. “I think that was what made it possible for me to smile at the guards, thanks them, and pray.”
When asked what she wanted to tell Griner, she said that she should keep smiling. “It helps, even if it doesn’t seem like it,” she said. “I believe our thoughts are powerful. I saw a quote that changed my perspective, which said that if you can’t change anything, try and change your attitude. It’s that simple.”
Issachar was released after then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed personally to Russian President Vladimir Putin.