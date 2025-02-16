Holding map of Israel overlaid with Palestinian key, Colombian president asserts: 'Gaza is Palestine, period!'

Colombian President Gustavo Petro addressed the proof of life received from Hamas-held hostage Elkana Bohbot, who also holds Colombian citizenship, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and their right of return to Israel, which would essentially mean the end of the Jewish state.

"Information has been obtained regarding the condition of Israeli-Colombian citizen Elkana Bohbot . We hope for his imminent release. His freedom is a tribute to Colombia and its solidarity with the Palestinian people," Petro said in a post on the X social media platform. Additionally, Petro posted a video on the X platform from a hospital for Gazan children in Qatar, where he is seen holding a picture of the map of Israel, featuring a key symbolizing the Palestinian right of return.

2 View gallery Petro with a map of Israel with Palestinian colors ( Photo: X )

Petro added: "I hope his (Elkana's) reunited family can come to Colombia. I hope his son, whom I met in my office, experiences very happy days. May his pain fade away."

In a tweet posted on X on Friday, the Colombian president mentioned his visit to the hospital and said: "I embraced their broken and healing bodies, looked into their eyes and saw hope in them. The hope of the world after genocide."

"Together with our ambassador in Qatar, a descendant of a Palestinian father, we are working on a pathway to bring children from Gaza to Colombia so they can fully recover," he added. "Humanity cannot allow the displacement of a people after genocide. All of humanity must contribute in solidarity to the rehabilitation of Gaza, which includes rebuilding homes, streets and buildings, but fundamentally involves restoring the social fabric of a nation, an ancient culture, a specific part of humanity called the Palestinian people. Gaza is Palestine, period.

On Saturday, during an event at Hostages’ Square, Rivka Bohbot, the wife of Elkana, spoke and said: "I am speaking tonight on behalf of him and our son, Re'em David, who is four and a half years old." According to her, "Elkana wanted a happy life for us. He worked hard to save money and worked in production for the Nova festival. Even in his last moments of freedom, instead of fleeing, he chose to help others. Only after dozens of lives were saved because of him, was he kidnapped." She added: "This week, we received proof of life — Elkana is alive but suffering under inhumane conditions. I promise you, we won't stop until you come back."

In May of last year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clashed with the Colombian president on X, where Petro has taken a very harsh line against Israel since the outbreak of the war , culminating earlier this month in the severing of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During the Gaza campaign, Petro frequently attacked Israel, calling its leaders — particularly Netanyahu — "monsters" and "genocidal murderers." Israel’s embassy in Colombia responded to these accusations on several occasions.

2 View gallery Elkana Bochbot

In the same month, Petro tweeted that "Netanyahu is genocidal. The world's court of justice says so and his ruling must be obeyed." In November, the ICC indeed issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Petro also added at the time: "The Security Council must begin considering the establishment of a peacekeeping force for the territory in the Gaza Strip."

Netanyahu did not remain silent and, in response, tweeted in English to his 2.4 million followers: "Israel will not be lectured by an antisemitic supporter of Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that massacred, raped, mutilated and burned alive 1,200 innocent people on October 7. Shame on you, President Petro!"