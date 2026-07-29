Rafael delivers 1,000th Typhoon naval weapon system to Israeli Navy

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has delivered its 1,000th Typhoon remote-controlled naval weapon station, marking a global milestone for what the company says is the world's most widely deployed remotely operated naval weapon system.
Typhoon systems are currently integrated on a range of naval platforms operated by 25 navies and maritime forces worldwide, including those of the United States, Canada and Australia. According to Rafael, the systems provide operational capabilities against a broad range of maritime threats.
In Israel, Rafael's Typhoon and Mini-Typhoon systems have been in operational service with the Israeli Navy since 2000. As part of the company's ongoing cooperation with the navy, Rafael recently delivered additional 30 mm Typhoon weapon stations to further strengthen the defensive and offensive capabilities of the fleet, including Sa'ar 6 corvettes, as part of a broader modernization program.
Additional systems are expected to enter service in the coming years, replacing older weapon stations currently installed on Israeli naval vessels while expanding the operational deployment of new Mini-Typhoon systems.
According to Rafael, the Typhoon system is designed to counter a wide range of maritime threats, including both surface targets and aerial threats. In recent years, the company says, the system has demonstrated effective performance against small, fast and low-signature targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles and drones. The system combines advanced fire control and target tracking capabilities that enable rapid detection, identification and engagement.
The weapon station also features high-capacity ammunition magazines for sustained operations, rapid switching between ammunition types based on the threat and automated functions intended to reduce response times and ease operator workload. It is compatible with advanced Air Burst Munition and High-Explosive Proximity ammunition, expanding its effectiveness against both aerial and maritime threats.
Like other Rafael naval systems, the Typhoon is built on a modular mission architecture that allows it to be rapidly adapted for installation on a wide variety of naval platforms and tailored to individual operational requirements.
"The delivery of the 1,000th Typhoon system reflects the continued confidence that navies and maritime forces around the world place in Rafael's operational capabilities," Rafael CEO Yoav Tourgeman said.
"At a time when the maritime domain is becoming increasingly congested, contested and strategically important, from protecting vital shipping lanes to addressing advanced aerial and maritime threats, the ability to provide precise, rapid and layered protection for operational vessels has become a strategic necessity. The Typhoon system, which has operated for years in a range of operational theaters, is an important part of that capability and reflects Rafael's commitment to developing solutions that strengthen the freedom of action, protection and operational superiority of naval forces in Israel and around the world."
Rafael develops and supplies a broad portfolio of naval systems, including remotely operated weapon stations, air defense systems, electronic warfare systems, electro-optical systems, communications equipment, command-and-control systems and strike capabilities that include long-range anti-ship missiles and precision tactical missiles. Its naval portfolio includes the Typhoon weapon station, C-Dome, Sea Breaker and Naval Spike missile systems, all of which are in operational service with navies and security organizations worldwide.