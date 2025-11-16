Man accused of spying for Iran using info from Air Force reservist partner

The Shin Bet security agency and police revealed Sunday that they arrested a young couple from Kiryat Yam in October on suspicion of spying for Iran during the war.

The man, Shimon Azarzar, 27, is accused of exploiting his partner’s military service in the Israeli Air Force reserves to gather sensitive information about IDF bases and operations.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The arrests were made in a joint operation between Shin Bet and the coastal district’s central investigative unit. Authorities allege Azarzar maintained contact with Iranian intelligence agents for over a year, during which he carried out a range of tasks, including photographing and sharing the locations of sensitive sites in Israel. He also allegedly offered to obtain classified information from inside IDF bases.

According to investigators, Azarzar was paid in cryptocurrency by his Iranian handlers for completing the tasks.

His partner remains in custody, and her case has been transferred to the military prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

In a statement, Shin Bet and the police said, “Israel’s security agencies will continue to identify and thwart acts of terrorism and espionage, and will pursue harsh justice against all involved. We reiterate our warning to all Israeli citizens and residents to avoid any contact with foreign elements from enemy states or unidentified sources, especially those offering money in exchange for tasks.”

The announcement follows a string of similar incidents. Last week, a Tel Aviv resident was arrested for allegedly initiating contact with Iranian agents and photographing several sites, including the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and a rocket impact site in Ramat Gan, according to instructions he received. He was reportedly paid in cryptocurrency.