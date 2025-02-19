Sky News' anchor cries on air after reporting Bibas family in killed hostage release

Sky News host Chris Kenny fought back tears while reading an announcement that Hamas will return the bodies of four hostages, including members of the Bibas family.
"If you need any clarification about the horrors of the Middle East conflict and the sheer brutality of Hamas and its supporters, today’s announcement makes it painfully clear," Kenny said.
"Hamas has announced it will return the bodies of four hostages, including the two youngest captives. According to the BBC, the group’s negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, stated that the bodies include those of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, who were just 9 months and 4 years old when Hamas kidnapped them during the October 7, 2023, attack."
Kenny struggled to speak through the tears as he talked about the dead children.
"The return of their bodies confirms the devastating news we had feared since the earliest days of this tragedy. More than 16 months ago, the world saw footage of Hamas terrorists and their supporters abducting Shiri at gunpoint as she clung to her children. They were alive and well when taken. Now, they are dead."
"While the circumstances of their deaths remain unclear, one fact is undeniable: they would still be alive if Hamas had not kidnapped them. The terrorists used them as human shields, exploiting their innocence in their campaign of slaughter and destruction."
"Shiri Bibas, a devoted mother, refused to let go of her boys. Now, she and her children are among Hamas’ many victims. Ask yourself: How often did world leaders, politicians, or activists demand the Bibas family’s release? How often did the media highlight their plight while broadcasting Hamas propaganda?"
"Hamas commits crimes against humanity day after day, for over 500 days, yet some still justify its actions. As a cease-fire takes effect, these terrorists discard their civilian disguises and parade as soldiers, pretending to show goodwill. Just weeks ago, they released Shiri’s husband, Yarden Bibas, while now preparing to return the bodies of his wife and children."
Kenny pointed to the yellow ribbon pin he wore and explained that he wears it to remember the plight of the hostages.
"These cowardly murderers deserve no mercy. Hamas must be eliminated, not negotiated with. Now, they trade the bodies of kidnapped children to secure the release of their own terrorists from Israeli prisons. They can sink no lower."