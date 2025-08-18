Hostage families announce second nationwide strike next Sunday

Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza announced Monday that they will stage a second nationwide strike on Sunday, August 24. The announcement came as Arab media reported that Hamas agreed to the latest ceasefire proposal.
“We will hold another nationwide day of struggle on the coming Sunday,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. The group said additional actions are planned later this week, with details to be announced.
“The events across the country clearly and loudly demonstrated what most of the people want: that the people of Israel support the return of the hostages and an end to the war,” the statement said. “Yesterday, 2.5 million Israelis took to the streets across the country.”
Earlier, the forum sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to secure a “deal of all deals” that would end the fighting and bring all 60 hostages home. The letter praised Trump’s mediation efforts in Ukraine and warned that continued fighting in Gaza puts the hostages at immediate risk.
“Every bomb that falls, every day this war continues, puts the living hostages at imminent risk of execution and threatens to make the bodies of the deceased disappear forever,” the families wrote. “Your legacy could be defined by this moment — the leader who ended the wars and brought our people home, while creating a future for both our families and the people of Gaza.”