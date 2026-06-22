Report: suspected shooting in heavily Jewish Montreal neighborhood

“The shooting was directed at a building near the Chabad House in Montreal. Shots were fired from the hotel at another building. One police officer was wounded. One shooter was caught, and police are apparently still searching for a second,” Chabad emissary Rabbi Chaim Shlomo Cohen told ynet from Montreal.

“The shooting was directed at a building near the Chabad House in Montreal. Shots were fired from the hotel at another building. One police officer was wounded. One shooter was caught, and police are apparently still searching for a second,” Chabad emissary Rabbi Chaim Shlomo Cohen told ynet from Montreal.

“The shooting was directed at a building near the Chabad House in Montreal. Shots were fired from the hotel at another building. One police officer was wounded. One shooter was caught, and police are apparently still searching for a second,” Chabad emissary Rabbi Chaim Shlomo Cohen told ynet from Montreal.