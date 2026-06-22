Report: suspected shooting in heavily Jewish Montreal neighborhood

Montreal police launched a major emergency response Monday following reports of a suspected shooting in Côte-des-Neiges, a heavily Jewish neighborhood with a large Chabad community, local media reported.
The incident unfolded near Decarie Boulevard and Westbury Avenue, close to several Jewish community institutions, including Beth Rivkah Academy, Chai Center, MADA, Vaad Ha’ir and Yagdil Torah.
“The shooting was directed at a building near the Chabad House in Montreal. Shots were fired from the hotel at another building. One police officer was wounded. One shooter was caught, and police are apparently still searching for a second,” Chabad emissary Rabbi Chaim Shlomo Cohen told ynet from Montreal.
“Police brought people from the hotels to us at the Chabad House. There are about 100 of us here, including volunteers and people who were brought here. I was sitting in my office when officers suddenly came in and said no one was allowed to leave the building, then evacuated people from the hotel to us. We are OK.”
According to early eyewitness reports cited by local media, multiple shots were heard in the area, prompting a heavy police deployment, road closures and warnings for the public to avoid the scene.
“It looks like a war zone,” one resident told local media.
Preliminary reports suggested a responding officer may have been injured, though authorities had not confirmed casualties or said whether a suspect had been apprehended.
The proximity to Jewish community centers raised concern among local residents as police continued to secure the area.