Blood libels spread against Israel pave the way for terror attack, Sa'ar says

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said the murderous terror attack in Washington D.C. late on Tuesday, which resulted in the killing of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two staffers at the Israeli embassy, was a result of the "toxic antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world."

Sa'ar said that 'blood libels spread against Israel, "pave the way for murder" and called on world leaders to "stop the false accusations, strengthen Israel against the axis of evil." Turning to the world, the minister said the "blood libels against us have made Jewish blood fair game."

3 View gallery Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar after a deadly terror attack resulted in the killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staffers in D.C. ( Photo: GPO )

3 View gallery Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky murdered in a terror attack in Washington D.C.

Speaking in Jerusalem, the foreign minister said there is an unprecedented wave of attacks and attempted attacks against Israeli missions around the world, with an emphasis on Europe and Israel's representatives are targets for terrorist attacks and antisemitism that crosses all red lines.

" There is a connecting line between antisemitic and anti-Israel incitement and this murder," he said. "The incitement includes officials in many countries and international organizations, especially in Europe. Words that are modern-day blood libel, and claims of alleged genocide, crimes against humanity and the murder of babies, legitimize these murders. That is the atmosphere in the world that has made Israeli blood fair game and what happens when world leaders succumb to the false propaganda of terrorists and the Palestinians who serve it."

Sa'ar called on leaders to stop the incitement and the attacks on Israel instead of Hamas, which perpetrated the October 7 massacre and is responsible for the war and the continued suffering of Israelis and Palestinians.

3 View gallery David Lammy ( Photo: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images )

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Thursday he was "horrified" by the deaths of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, who were killed Wednesday evening outside the city's Jewish Museum, denouncing an "appalling anti-Semitic" act.

"Horrified by the murder of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington, D.C. we condemn this appalling anti-Semitic crime," the British foreign minister wrote on the social network X. "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and their colleagues at this terrible time."

German Chancellor Friedrich condemned what he called a heinous act. "I am shocked by the news of the murder of two employees of the Israeli embassy in Washington. Our thoughts are with their families. At this stage, we must assume an antisemitic motive," he said in a post.

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also condemned the attack amid tensions between Israel and its European allies over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "Nothing can justify antisemitic violence," he said.

Following the attack. Israeli sources said security levels have been raised around the Israeli embassies and consulates around the world.