US, Israel move to block UN effort to shut down Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

The United States and Israel are working behind the scenes to block a United Nations and European-led initiative aimed at dismantling the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Ynet learned Sunday. The initiative came after a closed session of the UN Security Council held on Friday, after which the UN reportedly instructed its agencies and affiliated organizations to cease all cooperation with the foundation.
The move followed unsubstantiated claims by Russia's representative, who alleged that drugs were being smuggled into Gaza with the foundation's help—accusations dismissed by diplomats familiar with the situation as “fabricated stories aimed at discrediting the project.”
Israel and the U.S. are coordinating efforts to prevent a formal Security Council resolution that would call for the GHF’s dissolution. The issue is expected to come up again during a scheduled session on Monday.
Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, accused critics of prioritizing politics over humanitarian needs. “Instead of offering help, they’re trying to sabotage it,” Danon told Ynet. “What we’re getting isn’t help—it’s hypocrisy.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
“Some organizations are threatening not to cooperate with the foundation and are spreading lies about indiscriminate fire and drug distribution, all to derail this initiative. If this were going through UN channels, which have shown support for Hamas, it would be embraced quietly. This isn’t about concern for Gaza—it’s pure double standards,” he also said.
The GHF, established to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza in coordination with Israel, has also faced threats from Hamas. Despite these challenges, it has continued to operate designated aid zones throughout the Strip.
On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a sharp rebuke of Israel, citing what he called “the horrific humanitarian crisis” in Gaza. Speaking in New York, Guterres said, “The headlines have been dominated by the Iran-Israel conflict but we cannot let the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza be sidelined.
“The ceasefire between Iran and Israel offers a glimmer of hope—what we now need more than ever is a ceasefire in Gaza.” He also appeared to criticize the GHF indirectly, urging a return to established UN humanitarian frameworks.
“We don’t need to reinvent the wheel with risky new plans,” he said. “We already have a detailed strategy guided by the core humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.
“We have the supplies. We have the experience. Our plan is driven by people’s needs, backed by the trust of communities, donors and member states—and it worked during the previous ceasefire. We must be allowed to reimplement.”