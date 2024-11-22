IDF eliminates five Hamas terrorists who participated in October 7 attack

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Friday that Air Force fighter jets targeted and eliminated five Hamas terrorists in Gaza, including Nukhba commanders who participated in the October 7 attack and abducted Israelis.

“During the night between Wednesday and Thursday, with the intelligence direction of the ISA, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Hamas terrorists, including a number of Nukhba terrorists who participated in the October 7 Massacre, were operating within,” the military said in a statement.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF provided additional detail on the terrorists, saying, “Jihad Mahmoud Yehia Kahlout, a Nukhba Company Commander in the Hamas terrorist organization and Muhammad Riyad Ali Okel, a Company Commander in the Hamas terrorist organization, were two terrorists who commanded the invasion of Israeli territory on October 7 and led the massacres and kidnappings on the Mefalsim road.”

“Numerous other terrorists from Hamas' Western Jabaliya Battalion who were involved in combat against IDF troops were eliminated during the strike, including Anas Jalal Muhammad Abu Shakian, a commander in the battalion that attacked the area of Kibbutz Mefalism on October 7, Nor Al-Din Abu Al-Jadyan, a Nukhba terrorist from the battalion and Sahib Hasan Ali Maser A-Daeem, a terrorist from the battalion,” the military said.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Gaza

The IDF added that prior to the strikes, “numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance, warning the population in the area to evacuate the active combat zone and additional intelligence information.”