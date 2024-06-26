IDF intelligence unit unhappy about sending quality candidates to combat roles

In light of the ongoing manpower shortage, particularly in combat units, the IDF is rolling out a bold new initiative. Due to the dire need for combat soldiers, the army has decided to significantly reduce the quotas for high-profile, high-scoring individuals who were previously directed to elite technological and intelligence units such as Unit 8200, 81 in the Intelligence Directorate, and the C4I Corps. Instead, these recruits will be redirected to the ground forces to serve as combat soldiers, Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth have learned.

2 View gallery Unit 8200 wants the best ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

This move involves hundreds of positions for the army's best and brightest, typically youths with a General Classification Score of 70 or above and a solid background, often including high math proficiency. The IDF emphasizes that candidates with a combat profile who received invitations to relevant Intelligence Corps projects will continue the process as usual, but the number of those ultimately accepted will be much lower.

Previously, the army's approach allowed geniuses identified in preliminary screenings, suitable for units like the Cyber Unit, to join these technological paths if they passed all tests. Senior officers explained it was better for the IDF to have these minds in offensive cyber roles rather than adding another soldier to the paratroopers, or even an elite unit. This was deemed the right decision at the time when the army believed it could operate with a smaller force in the face of threats.

Unit 8200 has expressed dissatisfaction with the new directive from the Manpower Directorate. "We understand the shortage of combat soldiers, but this will shrink our talent pool and potentially impact the quality of soldiers in these unique units," they said.

2 View gallery Soldiers diverted to combat roles ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Opening combat profile opportunities to technological units created a competitive struggle for high-quality manpower between these units and, for example, the Air Force's flight course. The Air Force identified a trend where candidates who passed screenings for both the flight course and Unit 8200 ultimately preferred to serve in the Intelligence Corps. The new decision will also increase the potential talent pool for the flight course.

IDF sources confirmed the report, saying that, in light of the ongoing conflict and the immediate need for additional combat soldiers, it was decided to reduce the quotas for combat support roles for recruits with a combat profile. They clarified that screenings for various tracks, including those for the Intelligence Directorate, have not stopped, and every recruit who meets the criteria receives an invitation for screenings. However, the IDF is indeed reducing the slots in these tracks for recruits with a combat profile.