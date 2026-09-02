Israel’s dramatic operation to capture Muin al-Arabid , described by Israeli officials as Hamas’ internal security chief in the Gaza Strip, involved days of preparations, disguised vehicles, a raid on a Gaza City villa, a close-range firefight and heavy Israeli air cover during the withdrawal, according to new details published Wednesday by Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The operation ended with al-Arabid wounded and in Israeli custody after an hours-long raid that Israeli authorities said caused no casualties among the forces involved.

Disguised vegetable truck, point-blank fire: how Israel captured Hamas' internal security chief

The surveillance

According to the report, the Shin Bet had tracked al-Arabid for an extended period, studying his daily routine and the routes he used until intelligence officers identified what they believed was a vulnerability.

Israeli officials have described al-Arabid as a senior figure responsible for Hamas counterintelligence, intelligence activity and the handling and movement of hostages and senior Hamas officials.

Asharq Al-Awsat reported that preparations on the ground began at least two days before Tuesday’s operation. An Israeli vehicle was reportedly brought into the area and left there, apparently to support surveillance and real-time intelligence collection.

The vehicle was not part of the convoy used on the morning of the raid.

The infiltration

Once operational conditions were in place, the mission was launched under Southern Command.

The special forces unit reportedly entered the area using disguised vehicles, including a white van and another vehicle carrying different kinds of vegetables.

One team stormed the villa where al-Arabid was staying with members of his family, while a second team remained outside to secure the perimeter.

The firefight

The raid quickly developed into an armed confrontation.

According to the Saudi report, two of al-Arabid’s sons opened fire at the force entering the home, while two bodyguards also confronted the Israeli troops.

Gallery Muin al-Arabid

The report said al-Arabid’s wife was shot in the head at close range and killed at the scene. His two sons and the two bodyguards were seriously wounded.

Al-Arabid himself was shot and wounded before being captured by Shin Bet forces.

The withdrawal

The Israeli Air Force provided heavy air cover to support the force’s withdrawal and prevent additional threats from reaching the area.

Fighter jets struck what Israel described as military targets in the vicinity in an effort to isolate the scene and remove threats to the troops.

Asharq Al-Awsat also reported that two children were killed during gunfire outside the house and the airstrikes accompanying the withdrawal.

Palestinian reports said four people were killed during Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Tuesday.

The Israeli vehicle that had been left in the area during the days preceding the operation was later struck by several missiles and completely destroyed during the withdrawal, according to the report, apparently to prevent equipment or intelligence from falling into Hamas hands.

The interrogation

The operation lasted several hours and ended without Israeli casualties, according to the IDF and Shin Bet.

The wounded al-Arabid was taken from Gaza and transferred to Israel for interrogation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the capture during a visit Wednesday to the Yellow Line inside the Gaza Strip.

“Yesterday we took Hamas’ Shin Bet chief. We’ll probably learn a few things,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz later held a security assessment at the Gaza Division, where they met the Shin Bet personnel who led the operation and praised what they described as a daring and successful mission.

נתניהו מבקר באוגדת עזה ( צילום: עמוס בן גרשום/ לע"מ )

The IDF and Shin Bet said Tuesday that the operation had been led by the Shin Bet and Southern Command and was intended to remove Hamas threats in northern Gaza.

“Special Shin Bet forces raided a building in the Gaza City area and arrested the head of internal security of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip,” the agencies said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, al-Arabid had recently been working to strengthen Hamas control in northern Gaza and promote attacks against IDF forces operating around the Yellow Line.

The military said the Air Force struck several military targets in the area during the operation to remove threats to the troops.