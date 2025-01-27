PIJ posts video clip of Arbel Yehoud days before she is to be released

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) on Monday released a video clip showing Arbel Yehoud who is held captive in Gaza and is expected to be released on Thursday along with Agam Berger and another male hostage.
Her family has not yet given the permission to make the clip or what she said to the camera, available to the public.
She was supposed to be released on Saturday but when Hamas delivered the list of the hostages that would be freed, her name was not on it. That violation by the terror group prompted Israel to delay the movement of displaced Gazans to the north and brought mediators including U.S. President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff to immediately try to negotiate a solution to the crisis.
On Sunday a sign of life of Yehoud was delivered to Israel and Hamas and PIJ said she, Berger – who is an IDF soldier and an additional living male hostage would be freed before Saturday when a third release of hostages was expected And on Monday, Israel opened the way for Gaza's residents to move north in accordance with the cease-fire agreement.
According to reports Yehoud is being held by the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committee, the third largest terror group in the Gaza Strip. It is a radical jihadist faction that had participated in the 2006 abduction of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit who was held captive for five years before his release in 2011 in exchange for over 1,000 convicted terrorists held in Israeli jails.