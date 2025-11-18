Government pushes to control October 7 inquiry, citing speed over legal oversight

The government said it wants to manage the October 7 inquiry because it wants “a quicker investigation that's not bogged down by lengthy legal processes,” according to ILTV correspondent India Naftali.
She told the studio this week that a traditional commission, like the one that happened after the Yom Kippur War, is appointed by the president of the Supreme Court and would operate with complete legal independence.
“We know this government does not trust the Supreme Court.,” Naftali said.
Watch the full interview: