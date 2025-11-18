Government pushes to control October 7 inquiry, citing speed over legal oversight

India Naftali: A traditional commission, like the one that happened after the Yom Kippur War, is appointed by the president of the Supreme Court

Sivan Raviv, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Supreme Court
October 7
ILTV
The government said it wants to manage the October 7 inquiry because it wants “a quicker investigation that's not bogged down by lengthy legal processes,” according to ILTV correspondent India Naftali.
She told the studio this week that a traditional commission, like the one that happened after the Yom Kippur War, is appointed by the president of the Supreme Court and would operate with complete legal independence.
“We know this government does not trust the Supreme Court.,” Naftali said.
Watch the full interview:
GOVT OCT. 7 PROBE DISPUTE
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""