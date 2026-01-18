8 hours of gunfire, grenades and arson leave northern town in chaos | Watch

A dispute between two families erupted into hours of sustained violence Saturday in the Lower Galilee town of Kafr Kanna, with gunfire, grenade attacks and arson targeting homes and businesses.

The violence lasted about eight hours and included shooting at storefronts and residential buildings, throwing grenades and setting property on fire. One man was moderately wounded by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said 10 suspects were arrested and additional arrests are expected.

8 hours of gunfire, grenades and arson leave northern town in chaos

Some of those involved recorded themselves pouring flammable material before setting a building on fire, according to footage circulated from the scene.

Police said several businesses and homes that had no connection to the family dispute were damaged. In a number of incidents, shots were fired while civilians were inside businesses. The man who was wounded was hit while inside a barbershop.

Residents described scenes of fear and chaos. One woman said gunfire was directed at a home where women and children were inside. “They almost killed them,” she said. Another resident said her family fled during the night because of the danger.

“There was a real fear for our lives,” she said. “The criminals aimed at everyone. The children were crying and terrified. We’ve reached a point where we’re afraid to even go out to buy basic things.”

Another resident said people no longer feel safe even inside their homes. “We live under constant threat,” he said. “The authorities must intervene immediately before it’s too late. It feels like no government body is in control.”

Bir al-Maksur

In the nearby village of Bir al-Maksur, a separate fight escalated into gunfire inside a business. A 17-year-old boy was moderately wounded. A local resident said his daughter narrowly avoided being caught in the shooting while on her way to a nearby shop.