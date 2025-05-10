Israeli F-16 drops munition in open field due to technical malfunction

An Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jet dropped a munition in an open field in northern Israel on Saturday following a technical malfunction that prevented a safe landing, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The munition was released in a controlled manner between Moshav HaYogev and Kfar Baruch in northern Israel. No injuries were reported as part of the incident.
Shlomit Shihor-Reichman, head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, said: “Once again, we've received a clear reminder of the complex reality of living near the Ramat David Airbase. We were informed by the Air Force that a munition had fallen in the area. The site was sealed off and joint teams located the part in the field. I thank our security division and local alert squads for their swift action.”
The IDF confirmed in a statement that the munition was jettisoned in a controlled drop to allow the aircraft to land safely.