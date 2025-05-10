Israeli F-16 drops munition in open field due to technical malfunction

Air Force fighter jet jettisons a munition in a controlled drop near the Jezreel Valley following a technical malfunction; no injuries reported

Israel Moshkovitz, Gal Ganot|
An Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jet dropped a munition in an open field in northern Israel on Saturday following a technical malfunction that prevented a safe landing, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The munition was released in a controlled manner between Moshav HaYogev and Kfar Baruch in northern Israel. No injuries were reported as part of the incident.
2 View gallery
מטוס f-16 של חיל האוויר מעל יקנעם עיליתמטוס f-16 של חיל האוויר מעל יקנעם עילית
Israeli Air Force F-16 jet
(Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP)
Shlomit Shihor-Reichman, head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, said: “Once again, we've received a clear reminder of the complex reality of living near the Ramat David Airbase. We were informed by the Air Force that a munition had fallen in the area. The site was sealed off and joint teams located the part in the field. I thank our security division and local alert squads for their swift action.”
2 View gallery
סריקות אחר חלק החימוש שנפל ממטוס קרבסריקות אחר חלק החימוש שנפל ממטוס קרב
IDF helicopter serching for munition debris following incident
The IDF confirmed in a statement that the munition was jettisoned in a controlled drop to allow the aircraft to land safely.
