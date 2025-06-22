Result of US strike in Iran still being assessed; IDF says more targets headed for attack in Tehran

Following the U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities early Sunday, the Israeli Air Force resumed its own operations across Iran as part of a pre-planned campaign. "Our strikes are disrupting Iran's launch and coordination capabilities," the IDF said in a statement. "The operation is not over—we have more targets and we will pursue them."
A senior U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times and asked for anonymity acknowledged that the B-2 attack on the Fordo site did not destroy the heavily fortified facility but severely damaged it.
A senior military official said that the American entry into the conflict was forcing Iran to reassess its strategic calculations, which until now had focused solely on confronting Israel. While the full results of the American strike are still being assessed, the official described it as highly significant. He clarified that although the strike was fully coordinated, it was not a joint operation with the IDF.
IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Efraim Defrin said the U.S. military’s strike on Iranian nuclear facilities marked a turning point. "These actions are a decisive step in halting the Iranian regime's aggression and its ability to threaten the region and the world," he said. "Iran's capacity to threaten Israel is being dismantled, step by step."
Defrin warned that while Israel’s air defense systems are strong, they are not impenetrable. “We’re preparing for a wide range of scenarios. Maintain resilience and patience,” he said.
Asked about the damage to Iran’s nuclear sites, he declined to comment, but stressed: “We are acting to remove the existential threat to Israel. The campaign is ongoing and we must be ready for every development.”
Satellite images released today by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by the Associated Press showed visible damage to the entrances of the underground Fordow nuclear site. The images also revealed structural damage to the mountain under which the facility is located—indicating a powerful strike.
In response to the U.S. intervention, Iran fired over 35 missiles toward Israel in a heavy barrage. Three missiles landed in Israeli territory, while others were intercepted or fell short. One person was moderately injured and dozens sustained light injuries. Footage from across the country showed widespread damage to buildings and property.