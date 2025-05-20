UK suspends free trade talks with Israel over new Gaza offensive

The United Kingdom has suspended negotiations for a free trade agreement with Israel, citing concerns over Israel's military actions in Gaza.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the suspension in Parliament on Tuesday, describing the 11-week blockade of Gaza as "cruel" and stating that "the threat of starvation looms over hundreds of thousands of civilians." He criticized Israel's conduct, saying it is isolating the country from its allies and damaging its global image.
"They are isolating Israel from its friends and partners around the world, undermining the interests of the Israeli people and damaging the image of the state of Israel in the eyes of the world," Lammy said. He called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "end this now."
In addition to halting trade talks, the UK government summoned the Israeli ambassador to convey its concerns. Lammy also announced sanctions against three individuals, including prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss, two illegal settler outposts and two organizations it alleges to be supporting violence against Palestinians.
"Blocking aid, expanding the war, dismissing the concerns of your friends and partners — this is indefensible and it must stop," Lammy added.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed Lammy's sentiments, expressing horror at the escalation in Gaza and reiterating calls for a ceasefire. He emphasized the need for unhindered humanitarian aid and warned that the UK's relationship with Israel could suffer further if the military offensive continues.
In response, Israeli officials criticized the UK's actions. They stated that the trade agreement had not been actively pursued by the current UK government and emphasized that the agreement benefits both nations. They accused the UK of harming its own economy due to "anti-Israel obsession and internal political considerations."
Regarding the sanctions against settlers in the West Bank, Israeli officials called them "puzzling, unjustified and particularly regrettable," especially as Israel mourns the death of Tzala Gaz, who was killed by Palestinian terrorists while en route to the delivery room. Her newborn remains in critical condition.
"The British mandate ended exactly 77 years ago. External pressures will not divert Israel from its path in its struggle for existence and security against enemies seeking its destruction," the Israeli statement concluded.
