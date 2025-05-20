France warns Israel over Gaza, floats possible EU sanctions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday that Israel's decision to allow a handful of humanitarian aid trucks into Gaza is insufficient and warned that France supports reviewing the EU-Israel Association Agreement — a key framework governing trade and political cooperation.

While noting that neither side is eager to end the agreement, Barrot said the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza compels action.

3 View gallery French President Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS )

"These agreements have political and commercial aspects, and neither Israel nor the EU wants to end them," Barrot said, "but the situation for civilians [in Gaza] forces us to take a step forward."

Article 2 of the Association Agreement allows for suspension in the case of severe human rights violations. While the option is being discussed within the EU, there is currently no consensus to proceed.

Barrot also reiterated France’s commitment to recognizing a Palestinian state , describing it as being in both Israeli and Palestinian interests. “We can't leave Gaza's children with a legacy of hate and violence. That has to stop — which is why we’re determined to recognize a Palestinian state,” he said.

“I’m working on it because we want a political solution that addresses Palestinian concerns and also ensures Israel’s security.” France is expected to formally announce recognition next month at a summit with Saudi Arabia.

The minister described Gaza as having become "a house of death, if not a cemetery," blaming Israel's government for what he called “blind violence” and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

3 View gallery French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot ( Photo: ANWAR AMRO / AFP )

“This must end,” he said. “It’s a deep violation of human dignity, a breach of international law and a danger to Israel’s security — a security France is committed to. Those who sow violence reap violence.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

France joined a coordinated diplomatic rebuke of Israel on Monday alongside the UK and Canada . In a joint statement, the three governments said the “intolerable” escalation in Gaza could lead to sanctions against Israel. They demanded an immediate end to Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid.

“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles,” a joint statement released by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s office, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney read. The leaders also urged Hamas to release all hostages.

They accused Israel of withholding essential aid, calling it a potential violation of international humanitarian law. They also condemned recent remarks by Israeli ministers that, in their view, hinted at the forced displacement of Gaza’s population: “Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

Macron had already voiced sharp criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, telling TF1 that Netanyahu's Gaza policy, which he said has left half a million people facing starvation, was “disgraceful.” He added that Europe should consider strengthening sanctions on Israel.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Macron ( Photo: Christophe Ena / POOL / AFP, Ludovic MARIN / AFP )

“What Netanyahu’s government is doing is unacceptable,” Macron said. “There’s no water, no medicine. The wounded can’t get out, doctors can’t get in.” He added, “We need the United States. President [Donald] Trump has the leverage. I exchanged harsh words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I was angry, but they [Israel] don’t depend on us — they depend on American weapons.”

Netanyahu responded a day later, accusing Macron of siding with “a murderous Islamist terrorist organisation and echo its despicable propaganda, accusing Israel of blood libels.”