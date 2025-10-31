Red Cross: Remains of three bodies returned to Israel for identification

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced Friday evening that it had facilitated, “at the request and with the approval of both parties,” the return of remains belonging to three bodies to Israel.

It was not immediately clear whether the remains were of Israeli hostages, Palestinians, or fallen soldiers whose bodies had already been recovered.

1 View gallery Red Cross vehicles ( Photo: Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas )

Israeli officials confirmed that remains were transferred to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, where experts will conduct examinations overnight.

The IDF said the findings are under review, noting there is currently no information linking the remains to fallen soldiers, nor any evidence ruling out that they may belong to hostages.

Residents of the Eshkol Regional Council gathered at the Gama Junction near the Gaza border to accompany the convoy carrying the remains into Israel from the Strip.