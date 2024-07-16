J.D. Vance: Israel should finish Gaza war, Biden: I am a Zionist

J.D. Vance, picked by Donald Trump on Monday to be his running mate in the November presidential election and the Republican's candidate for vice president said he would urge Israel to finish the war in Gaza "as quickly as possible." In an interview with Fox Vance said U.S. President Joe Biden allowed the war to continue too long. "Joe Biden has made it harder and harder to win the war," he said adding the longer it continues, the harder it is for Israel and the harder it is to achieve a sustainable peace.
Vance said Trump would invigorate the process to achieve a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia which would be the proper response to the danger posed by Iran.
Biden was also interviewed on Monday and said he was a Zionist and the greatest supporter of Israel. Speaking to the online Complex website, he said he provided Israel with defensive weapons but limited the use of American weapons on civilians. "Israel must be strong and Jews must have a safe haven, after World War II."
Biden also said he did more for the Palestinians. "But Hamas is a bunch of thugs he said," describing the horrors he witnessed when he visited Israel soon after the October 7 massacre. "
The president was asked in light of his support for Israel, why Arab Americans should vote for him. He said he would bring Mid-East peace