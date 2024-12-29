Netanyahu says will 'get through' prostate removal surgery

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing surgery on Sunday evening to remove his prostate at Hadassah Medical Center. The procedure is being performed under full anesthesia and Netanyahu is expected to remain hospitalized for several days. "Thank you to everyone who sent me well wishes for a speedy recovery. I intend to get through this," Netanyahu said in a Facebook post uploaded before his surgery.
The announcement on Netanyahu's medical procedure was made by his office on Saturday and detailed how Netanyahu received antibiotic treatment over several days after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia, successfully eradicating the infection.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin is serving as acting prime minister during the surgery while Defense Minister Israel Katz is responsible for convening the Security Cabinet.
Professor Ofer Gofrit, the hospital's head of the urology department, will perform the surgery alongside Dr. Ehud Gnessin, a senior urologist at Shamir Medical Center and Professor Mordechai Duvdevani, head of the endourology unit at Hadassah Medical Center.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
According to reports, the hospital's management requested Gnessin's participation due to his extensive experience. Dr. Stephane Ledot, head of the hospital's anesthesia department, will serve as the anesthesiologist for the operation.
Gofrit previously operated on Netanyahu in 2017 during a medical procedure to break down a bladder stone.