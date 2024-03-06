Fatalities, burn wounds in Houthi attack on commercial ship

Barbados-flagged True Confidence bulk carrier hit by a missile 50 nautical miles from Aden, Yemen; Crew deserts vessel as fire spreads on board

Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Houthis
Red Sea
True Confidence
A suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden caused “fatalities” and forced the crew to abandon the vessel on Wednesday, authorities said, the first fatal attack in a campaign of assaults by the group over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A shipping source said three sailors were missing and four others were badly burned.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
The Barbados-flagged True Confidence bulk carrier was hit by a missile 50 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Aden, with a fire continuing on board, the vessel's owner and operator said.
2 View gallery
The True Confidence The True Confidence
The True Confidence
(Photo: Dario Bonazza / Reuters)
"The vessel is drifting," Liberia-registered owner True Confidence Shipping and Greece-based operator Third January Maritime Ltd said in a joint statement, adding that there was no current connection with any U.S. entity.
2 View gallery
Houthi fighters during a parade in support of Palestinians Houthi fighters during a parade in support of Palestinians
Houthi fighters during a parade in support of Palestinians
(Photo: Khaled Abdullah / Reuters )
A U.S. defense official said smoke was seen coming from the True Confidence. The official, who also declined to be named, told Reuters a lifeboat had also been seen in the water near the ship.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""