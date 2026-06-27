Two teenage girls missing after being swept away in Jordan River

Police, firefighters and rescue volunteers launched extensive searches near Lahavot HaBashan after three girls entered the water during a family trip; one managed to reach shore and report that her friends were missing

Israel Moshkovitz
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Jordan Valley
Missing Person
Police and Fire and Rescue Services launched extensive searches Saturday afternoon for two teenage girls, aged 13 to 15, who went missing in the Jordan River near Lahavot HaBashan in northern Israel.
Three girls entered the water together during a family trip in the area. Only one managed to reach the shore on her own and report that her friends were missing.
שתי נערות נסחפו בנהר הירדןשתי נערות נסחפו בנהר הירדן
(Photo: Fire and Rescue Services)
Police said large forces were at the scene, including a helicopter from the police air unit, Fire and Rescue teams and volunteers from a rescue unit.
“They are carrying out extensive searches in order to locate the girls,” police said.
Israel Fire and Rescue Services’ Northern District said five teams from the Galilee-Golan area were taking part in the intensive search operation.
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