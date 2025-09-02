Belgium to recognize Palestinian state; UK 'outraged' over 'manmade famine' in Gaza

Belgium will recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced Tuesday, increasing international pressure on Israel amid mounting criticism of its war in Gaza.
Prevot said Belgium will join the signatories of the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution with a Palestinian state coexisting in peace alongside Israel. The decision comes “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law,” he added.
Belgium also plans to impose 12 “firm” sanctions on Israel, including a ban on importing products from settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies and declaring Hamas leaders persona non grata in Belgium.
Meanwhile in London, British officials are working to evacuate critically ill and injured children from Gaza so they can receive specialist treatment in U.K. hospitals. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Monday he was “outraged” by Israel’s restrictions on aid entering Gaza and announced £15 million ($20 million) in additional medical assistance for the region.
“This is not a natural disaster, it’s a manmade famine in the 21st century,” Lammy said. “I’m outraged by the Israeli government’s refusal to allow in sufficient aid.” He stressed that “there is only one way out — an immediate ceasefire.”
British officials are also supporting Palestinian students who have been awarded scholarships at U.K. universities, facilitating visas and evacuation for them and their families. Other European nations including Italy have similarly evacuated students and sick children from Gaza.