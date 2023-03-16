Gallup poll: Democrats sympathies in Middle East shift to Palestinians

A Gallup poll published on Thursday shows an increasing trend of American Democrats sympathizing with Palestinians.

According to the poll, 49% of their sympathy now lies with the Palestinians, as opposed to 38% with Israelis.

2 View gallery A protester waving Palestinian and Israeli flags ( Photo: EPA )

The findings published by the American analytics and advisory company, reflect a new high in sympathy towards Palestinians.

The up-to-date data reflects an 11-percentage-point increase over the past year in Democrats' sympathy with the Palestinians. Additionally, Democrats not favoring a side in the conflict has also reached a new low, with 13%.

On the other hand, Republicans' views remain relatively unchanged, with 78% still sympathizing more with Israelis, and 11% with Palestinians.

Furthermore, Gallup shows that sympathy for Palestinians has grown amongst political independents as well (32%), but the majority still leans toward the Israelis - 49%.

2 View gallery Democrat House Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar ( Photo: Reuters )

Amongst American adults in general, the percentage of Americans sympathizing more with Israel is similar to last year, standing at 54% in comparison to last year's 55%. However, this is the lowest its been since 2005.

Meanwhile, according to Gallup, sympathy towards Palestinians among U.S. adults has reached a new high of 31%, pointing to a growing gap between American public opinion on the matter.

However, when the question focuses on the countries, as opposed to the people, Americans view Israel much more favorably than they do the Palestinian Authority - 68% versus 26%.

The bottom line, Gallup claims, is that Americans' views on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have become more polarized. Democrats are growing more sympathetic to the Palestinians, while Republicans maintain their solid stance with Israelis.

The shift in public opinion could be partially explained by the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian hostilities over the past year.

However, the tendency to favor Israel as opposed to the PA suggests that while there may be an increasing call to address the problems of the Palestinian people amongst the Democrats, the general public still wants solutions that respect Israel's needs.

Earlier this week, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced he was forming a new pro-Israel group targeting democrats.