IDF set for mass reservists call-up as it prepares to expand Gaza military operations

As the 36th Division continues its operation in Rafah, the IDF is set to begin expanding its military efforts in the Gaza Strip next week, barring a breakthrough in negotiations for a potential deal. The decision to escalate comes amid increasing concern from families of hostages about the fate of their loved ones held in captivity, with growing pressure from military operations.
In recent days, many reserve officers have informed their troops to prepare for an unexpected call-up. The reserve forces will be divided into two main groups: battalions tasked with offensive and frontline operations deep within Gaza, and brigades that will replace regular forces, which will shift to serve as the spearhead in the upcoming operation.
The IDF had aimed to limit reserve duty to two and a half months per soldier in 2025. However, this goal was surpassed about three weeks ago when two reserve battalions were called up for a second round of service due to unprecedented strain on personnel and the increasing volume of tasks.
Over the weekend, the IDF issued a statement clarifying that "the deployment of reserve soldiers will be conducted thoughtfully and responsibly, based on objective and professional considerations." According to IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and in light of significant troop depletion and a shortage of fighters necessary for the war's objectives, the IDF will not be able to complete its mission alone. He stressed that political backing and civilian sanctions against draft evaders would be crucial for success.
By the end of June, the IDF is expected to issue around 24,000 initial conscription orders for Haredi youths, including those already sent out. However, only approximately 300 of these orders have led to actual enlistments. The IDF, along with enforcement agencies, has refrained from actively enforcing these orders in accordance with government policy.
Lt. Gen. Zamir has reiterated that 2025 will be a year focused on war, specifically targeting Gaza and Iran. He has stressed, in discussions with political leaders, the necessity for the IDF to grow in response to security needs. Zamir has outlined that the IDF’s top priority is the moral obligation to bring back hostages, followed by the goal of defeating Hamas.
In remarks that sparked backlash from hostage families, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, saying, "We have many goals, we want to bring back the 59 hostages, but the supreme objective of the war is to defeat our enemies."
According to IDF data, since the beginning of the current operation in Gaza about a month ago, Israeli forces have killed around 400 terrorists and targeted approximately 1,800 sites in Gaza.
As for the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is expected soon, Lt. Gen. Zamir has called for its efficient delivery, ensuring that it does not reach Hamas and that no starvation occurs in the strip. The IDF will follow political directives on the issue, while recommending the creation of distribution zones managed by international aid organizations and foreign civilian companies, with adequate security measures in place.