Ceasefire

Schools could reopen Thursday as Israel weighs easing restrictions

The Education Ministry may allow delayed school reopenings as Home Front Command reviews guidelines, after mayors announced returns before changes were approved

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The Home Front Command has yet to update guidelines after the Iran ceasefire, saying it is conducting ongoing assessments. The Education Ministry backs reopening schools as early as Thursday where possible, with delays until Sunday likely allowed.
Local authorities are still awaiting official changes, expected later today. The IDF said no decision has been made and urged the public to follow current instructions.
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אוניברסיטת בר אילןאוניברסיטת בר אילן
(Photo: Shaul Golan)
Some mayors moved ahead prematurely. Ramat Gan’s mayor initially announced a full return to routine, then clarified no changes had been approved. Kfar Saba’s mayor also declared schools would reopen Thursday.
Current Home Front Command guidelines, issued before the ceasefire, remain in effect until Thursday evening.
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