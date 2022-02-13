Channels
Uprisings in Sheik Jarrah

Riots break out in E. J'lm neighborhood

Violence comes in the wake of extreme right legislator Itamar Ben Gvir's announcement he is to open a makeshift office in Sheikh Jarrah until police provides adequate security for Jewish residents

Gilad Cohen |
Updated: 02.13.22, 10:15
Violence broke out late on Saturday, after extreme right legislator Itamar Ben-Gvir's announced his intention to establish a "parliamentary office" in the East Jerusalem neighborhood following the torching on Friday, of a settler's home.
    • In a separate incident, A young Jewish man was hit by a car driven by a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem, who claimed he lost control of his vehicle after he was subjected to pepper spray from Jews. The police ruled out a terror motivated incident.
    Uprisings in Sheik Jarrah
    (Media spokespersons)
    Another Jewish man was mildly injured from stone throwers and a Muslim man was also hurt in the clashes and six people were arrested.
    The violence erupted shortly after Ben Gvir announced he will open an office in the neighborhood in the home that was set ablaze.
    Ben Gvir
    (Photo: Amit Shabi)
    Ben-Gvir had opened a make shift office in Sheik Jarrah last May prompting Palestinian residents and police troops and settlers last May, days before the outbreak of fighting with Hamas across the Gaza border.
    Tensions rose over the intention to evict Palestinians from their homes after a right-wing group claimed ownership of the buildings.
    He agreed to vacate the area at the request of then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who promised to deploy a permanent police force in the neighborhood until the end of the Ramadan holiday.
    Ben Gvir's 'office' in Sheik Jarrah last May
    Ben Gvir said last night that he intends to remain in the makeshift office until the Jewish family whose house was set on fire is given 24-hourprotection.
    Despite damage to the house, the Yoshvayev family was not at home when a firebomb was hurled at their house on Friday and no one was injured. The family claimed they had been under repeated attack from Palestinians and their car was set on fire repeatedly.
    "If the residents don't receive police protection, I'll protect them", Ben-Gvir said.
    riots in Sheik Jarrah
    (Jerusalem and Gaza strip media groups)
    Jerusalem police chief decided to increase troop presence in the area and deployed forces near the family's house.
    First published: 09:55, 02.13.22
