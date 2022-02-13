Riots break out in E. J'lm neighborhood

Violence broke out late on Saturday, after extreme right legislator Itamar Ben-Gvir's announced his intention to establish a "parliamentary office" in the East Jerusalem neighborhood following the torching on Friday, of a settler's home.

In a separate incident, A young Jewish man was hit by a car driven by a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem, who claimed he lost control of his vehicle after he was subjected to pepper spray from Jews. The police ruled out a terror motivated incident.

Another Jewish man was mildly injured from stone throwers and a Muslim man was also hurt in the clashes and six people were arrested.

The violence erupted shortly after Ben Gvir announced he will open an office in the neighborhood in the home that was set ablaze.

He agreed to vacate the area at the request of then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who promised to deploy a permanent police force in the neighborhood until the end of the Ramadan holiday.

Ben Gvir said last night that he intends to remain in the makeshift office until the Jewish family whose house was set on fire is given 24-hourprotection.

