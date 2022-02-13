Riots break out in E. J'lm neighborhood

Violence broke out late on Saturday, after extreme right legislator Itamar Ben-Gvir's announced his intention to establish a "parliamentary office" in the East Jerusalem neighborhood following the torching on Friday, of a settler's home.
In a separate incident, A young Jewish man was hit by a car driven by a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem, who claimed he lost control of his vehicle after he was subjected to pepper spray from Jews. The police ruled out a terror motivated incident.
Another Jewish man was mildly injured from stone throwers and a Muslim man was also hurt in the clashes and six people were arrested.
The violence erupted shortly after Ben Gvir announced he will open an office in the neighborhood in the home that was set ablaze.
Ben-Gvir had opened a make shift office in Sheik Jarrah last May prompting Palestinian residents and police troops and settlers last May, days before the outbreak of fighting with Hamas across the Gaza border.
Tensions rose over the intention to evict Palestinians from their homes after a right-wing group claimed ownership of the buildings.
He agreed to vacate the area at the request of then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu who promised to deploy a permanent police force in the neighborhood until the end of the Ramadan holiday.
Ben Gvir said last night that he intends to remain in the makeshift office until the Jewish family whose house was set on fire is given 24-hourprotection.
Despite damage to the house, the Yoshvayev family was not at home when a firebomb was hurled at their house on Friday and no one was injured. The family claimed they had been under repeated attack from Palestinians and their car was set on fire repeatedly.
"If the residents don't receive police protection, I'll protect them", Ben-Gvir said.
Jerusalem police chief decided to increase troop presence in the area and deployed forces near the family's house.
First published: 09:55, 02.13.22