Satellite photos reveal massive damage to key military bases across Iran | Watch

New satellite images show extensive damage to key Iranian military sites following the first days of the war , including what appears to be the near-total destruction of a strategic missile base in western Iran.

Images released by the satellite company Planet Labs show heavy destruction at the Kermanshah missile base, a major installation located in western Iran in an area used for launches toward Israel and Gulf countries.

Planet imagery shows airstrike related damage at the Kermanshah missile base (North), Iran, most of the buildings associated with the site have been destroyed, strikes also extend to the underground tunnel entrances pic.twitter.com/9XfPW1rkbu — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) March 4, 2026

The base contained underground facilities and two missile storage areas. Satellite photos indicate that most of the buildings at the site were destroyed, and that entrances to an underground tunnel complex were damaged in the strikes.

Additional satellite images taken in recent days also show damage at several other Iranian military and strategic sites.

Bandar Abbas ( Photo: PLANET LABS PBC / AFP )

The images appear to show damage at the port of Bandar Abbas, Iran’s most important commercial port, as well as at missile bases in Isfahan and Khorgu in Hormozgan province.

Other satellite photos show destroyed storage bunkers at the Iranian navy base in Konarak and damage to buildings and equipment at the Chuka Bolk Alireza drone base in Iran.

Satellite image shows damage at the Iranian navy base in Konarak following Israel and US strikes in Iran ( Photo: Vantor/Handout via REUTERS )

Separate imagery also shows damage to a building at the Natanz nuclear facility, which was previously targeted by U.S. forces during an earlier military operation known as “Midnight Hammer.”

Natanz nuclear facility: Satellite image from March 1 (top) and satellite image from March 2 (bottom), showing damage following the strike ( Photo: Vantor/Handout via REUTERS )