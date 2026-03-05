IDF strikes Tehran as Iran and Hezbollah launch overnight attacks on Israel

The IDF said Thursday it had begun an additional large-scale wave of airstrikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran, as fighting continued to escalate across the region.

The announcement came after a night of attacks involving Iran and Hezbollah, which launched successive strikes toward Israel, while the Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes in Lebanon, including a strike targeting a Hamas terrorist in the country’s north.

The IDF said the Israeli Air Force carried out a wave of intelligence-based strikes overnight in Beirut targeting several command centers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to the military, the strikes hit facilities used by Hezbollah terrorists to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops and civilians in Israel. Among the targets was a command center used by Hezbollah’s aerial unit.

The IDF said precautions were taken before the strikes to reduce the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

“The IDF is operating with determination and force against Hezbollah following the organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terrorist regime,” the military said in a statement, adding it “will not tolerate harm to the residents of the State of Israel.”

The strikes came as Iran launched several missile attacks toward Israel overnight, triggering air raid sirens and sending millions of residents to bomb shelters.

According to the military, Iran fired missiles toward Israel around 2:30 a.m., 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, with some missiles intercepted and others landing in open areas.

At the same time, Hezbollah terrorists launched drones and rockets toward communities along the northern front near the Lebanon border, including areas in the Galilee and the Golan Heights. Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted two drones launched toward the western Galilee.

Those incidents ended without casualties, according to emergency services.

The military continued strikes in Lebanon during the night, including in Beirut’s southern suburbs and in southern Lebanon, targeting what it described as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and Hezbollah terrorists.

Israeli airstrikes were also reported in Tripoli in northern Lebanon, where local reports said a Hamas terrorist, identified as Wassim Attallah, may have been killed. Lebanon’s Health Ministry said two people were killed and one person was wounded in the strike, though the identities of those killed were not officially confirmed.

Separately, Kurdish authorities in Iraq and Iran denied reports aired by Fox News that a ground invasion into Iran had begun. However, The New York Times and The Associated Press reported that armed Kurdish groups are preparing for a possible attack. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani warned that authorities would not tolerate separatist groups that believe the situation is out of control.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard also said it struck what it described as Kurdish terrorist cells in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iran continued attacks across the Gulf region overnight. CNN reported that Qatar’s air force shot down Iranian aircraft headed toward Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts about 10,000 U.S. service members, as well as Ras Laffan, a major natural gas processing facility that forms a key pillar of Qatar’s economy.

The U.S. military also said it struck a missile launcher in Iran as part of ongoing efforts to destroy mobile missile launch capabilities belonging to the Iranian regime.