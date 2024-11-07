Iran says US elections are an opportunity to review 'wrong approaches'

The U.S. elections are an opportunity to review the "wrong approaches" of the American government, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Thursday according to state media, after Donald Trump won the presidency on Wednesday .

Former President Donald Trump's return to the White House could mean tougher enforcement of U.S. oil sanctions against Iran, which he initiated in 2018 after exiting a nuclear pact between Tehran and global powers.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Ali Khamenei ( Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images, AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

"We had bitter experiences with various U.S. governments' past policies and approaches. Elections are an opportunity to review the wrong approaches of the past," Baghaei said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in September that Tehran is ready to end its nuclear standoff with the West, which accuses it of seeking the capacity to develop nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Outgoing President Joe Biden attempted to revive the nuclear deal with Iran in negotiations but failed to reach a new agreement. Trump has not made clear whether he might reopen the issue.

2 View gallery Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ( Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / POOL / AFP )

"What is important for Iran will be how we evaluate the actions of the U.S. government," Baghaei added.

Meanwhile, when asked about Donald Trump's election victory, Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi said on Thursday that the Lebanese terrorist group welcomes any effort to stop the war in Lebanon but does not pin its hopes for a cease-fire on a particular U.S. administration,

"It might be a change in the party who is in power, but when it comes to Israel, they have more or less the same policy," Moussawi told Reuters. "We want to see actions, we want to see decisions taken," he said.

In addition, Arab and Western sources said Wednesday that Trump might reimpose his "maximum pressure" policy through increased sanctions on Iran’s oil industry. They also suggested he may encourage Israel to target Iran's nuclear sites and conduct "targeted assassinations."

