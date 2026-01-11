Chili Tropper mulls exit from Blue and White amid fears party may miss electoral threshold, sources say

Knesset member Chili Tropper , one of the closest allies of Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz , is considering leaving the party ahead of the next election amid concerns it may fail to cross the electoral threshold, political sources said.

According to people familiar with internal party discussions, Tropper has asked Gantz to assess whether Blue and White is expected to pass the threshold required to enter the Knesset or to clarify whether the party plans to merge or form an alliance with another faction before the vote. If there is no realistic chance the party will clear the threshold, Tropper is expected to resign from Blue and White, the sources said.

Tropper has told associates he will not allow votes to be “burned” or lost to the broader political bloc, according to those familiar with his position.

Behind the scenes, Tropper has been holding talks aimed at promoting political alliances, including with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and with Yoez Hendel, head of the Reservists Party. In internal conversations, Tropper has stressed the need for decisions to be made within the coming weeks regarding the party’s future and its strategy for the upcoming election.

Political figures familiar with the discussions between Gantz and Tropper described relations as highly strained, despite their long-standing personal and political partnership.

In an effort to prevent Tropper’s departure and to better gauge its electoral prospects, Blue and White has decided to launch a broad advertising campaign in the near future aimed at strengthening support and pushing the party above the electoral threshold.