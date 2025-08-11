'For more information, tune to 106FM': IDF’s direct messaging campaign in southern Lebanon

In recent months, IDF drones have been dropping leaflets over southern Lebanon, addressing local residents directly with warnings and accusations related to Hezbollah activities .

Images shared widely on Lebanese social media show leaflets accusing specific individuals of collaborating with Hezbollah, revealing details about targeted operatives, and explaining attacks on particular locations. Many of these leaflets include the message: “For more information, tune in to 106FM.”

3 View gallery The IDF dropped leaflets in the Meiss al-Jabal area of southern Lebanon containing incitement against a local resident named Mohammed Ali Ahmed, identified as a terrorist operative

This leaflet campaign is not new; Israel has previously used similar tactics in Gaza and Syria. However, the focus in Lebanon has intensified amid ongoing tensions.

In the village of Meiss al-Jabal, leaflets singled out a local resident, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, labeling him a terrorist operative and blaming him for bringing destruction to the village. The leaflet stated, “There is no place for him or others like him among you,” urging residents to listen to 106FM for further details.

During the funeral of Hezbollah operative Ali Suleiman Abu Abbas in Al-Khiam, leaflets were dropped inviting residents to attend but also warning that Abbas “worked to establish Hezbollah’s infrastructure, endangered the security of the villagers, and put them at risk.” The leaflets again directed listeners to 106FM.

3 View gallery Leaflets resembling dollar bills carried messages including: 'Do not misjudge the situation, do not take Hezbollah’s yellow money,' 'For more information, tune in to 106FM,' and “Hezbollah’s money is forbidden and will not help you when your home is destroyed and your family is uprooted.'

Similar messages were reported in other villages such as Kfar Shuba, where leaflets targeted a bulldozer recently struck by an IDF drone. The message claimed the equipment was being used to rebuild Hezbollah’s infrastructure, which “acts against Israel and the villagers,” and warned residents against “suspicious deals with Hezbollah.”

Another series of leaflets resembled fake U.S. dollar bills, carrying messages like, “Do not misjudge the situation. Do not accept Hezbollah’s yellow money,” and “Hezbollah’s money is forbidden and will not help you when your home is destroyed, and your family is displaced.” These too included the call to tune in to 106FM.

The 106FM radio frequency was originally allocated for Israel’s Ministry of Education and used for community and emergency broadcasts. It previously served “Kol HaGalil HaElyon” (Voice of the Upper Galilee) but was moved due to signal interference. The recent push for Lebanese residents to listen to 106FM suggests the IDF may have repurposed the frequency to broadcast messages directly to the Lebanese population.

3 View gallery The IDF dropped leaflets at the site. According to the image, the leaflets stated that the location is used by Hezbollah, which continues to pose a threat to the area.

Leaflet drops have become routine. Last week, Lebanese media reported leaflets distributed in Aitaroun following the targeting of another bulldozer linked to Hezbollah. The leaflets accused Hezbollah of dragging the region into danger and warned residents against economic cooperation with the group.

Earlier this month, leaflets targeted a senior figure from the village of Yaron, Mohammed Shaheen, warning him against cooperating with an organization described as a Hezbollah front.

Not all leaflets include the 106FM message, but its appearance has increased, often alongside images of a crossed-out Hezbollah flag.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv