US Marines complete first drill using Iron Dome interceptors in Israel

Drill included a radar-based system and an American command-and-control center testing capabilities of Iron Dome in part of a new U.S. Army project

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Iron Dome
Marines
Israel
The U.S. Marine Corps has completed its first live-fire training exercise using an air defense system incorporating Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The drill was carried out successfully, featuring a radar-based system and an American command-and-control center, alongside the Iron Dome interceptor missile and a mobile launcher developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in collaboration with the U.S. company Raytheon.
2 View gallery
מארינס, חיל הנחתים האמריקני, השלים בהצלחה אימון ירי ראשון של כוחותיו במערכת הגנה אווירית המשלבת את מיירט כיפת ברזלמארינס, חיל הנחתים האמריקני, השלים בהצלחה אימון ירי ראשון של כוחותיו במערכת הגנה אווירית המשלבת את מיירט כיפת ברזל
Iron Dome during the drill
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
During the exercise, the Marines operated the system in full, intercepting targets within the area. Additionally, the exercise evaluated the continuous launch capability of Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher designed specifically for the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that this exercise was part of a development and procurement project headed by the U.S. Marines to test a prototype for a new medium-range interception system.
2 View gallery
מארינס, חיל הנחתים האמריקני, השלים בהצלחה אימון ירי ראשון של כוחותיו במערכת הגנה אווירית המשלבת את מיירט כיפת ברזלמארינס, חיל הנחתים האמריקני, השלים בהצלחה אימון ירי ראשון של כוחותיו במערכת הגנה אווירית המשלבת את מיירט כיפת ברזל
Iron Dome interceptor
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
The Iron Dome interceptor, known as the "Tamir," which was used in the exercise, can intercept cruise missiles, drones, and a variety of rockets, shells and mortars. "The live-fire exercise’s success represents a key milestone toward operational deployment of the Marines' first prototype battery," the ministry said in a statement.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""