US Marines complete first drill using Iron Dome interceptors in Israel

The drill was carried out successfully, featuring a radar-based system and an American command-and-control center, alongside the Iron Dome interceptor missile and a mobile launcher developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in collaboration with the U.S. company Raytheon.

During the exercise, the Marines operated the system in full, intercepting targets within the area. Additionally, the exercise evaluated the continuous launch capability of Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher designed specifically for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that this exercise was part of a development and procurement project headed by the U.S. Marines to test a prototype for a new medium-range interception system.

