Lapid tells cabinet to conduct itself 'as if there's no elections'

Yair Lapid told ministers on Sunday that he intends to run the interim government "as if there were no elections" or political campaigning in light of the continued security threats.
Lapid spoke at the start of his first weekly cabinet meeting after assuming the role of prime minister late last week.
"The crisis in the education system cannot wait, Hospital budgeting cannot be postponed, and Israelis deserve a functioning government at all times," Lapid said.
After the IDF on Saturday, announced it had shot down three Hezbollah UAVs over the Karish gas field, Lapid said Iran and their proxy Hezbollah are not waiting for the elections, and Israel must act against their aggression on all fronts.
"Hezbollah is continuing on its terror track and is harmful to Lebanon's attempts to reach a negotiated agreement on its maritime borders," Lapid said. "Israel will defend itself, its citizens and its assets."
On the prime minister's first day on the job, Israel reportedly struck Iranian targets in the Syrian port of Tartus, hitting weapons destined for Hezbollah. Lapid did not comment on the attack.
Unlike his predecessor, Lapid insisted on residing in Jerusalem because of its symbolic importance as capital, despite the official Prime Minister's Residence being under renovations.
Him and his wife took residence in a three room annex of the official compound that had previously housed the prime minister's security detail.
Lapid, who served as foreign minister under Bennett, will use his months as caretaker leader to prove to Israelis that he is prime minister material. He travels to Paris this week for meetings and then next week hosts U.S. President Joe Biden, a potential pre-election boost.
The upcoming election, as in the previous four, will likely be a referendum on former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to lead at a time when he is on trial for corruption charges. He denies wrongdoing, but several political parties have refused to join a government led by him, complicating efforts to form coalitions and end the political turmoil.
