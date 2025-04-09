Trump says military option on table in Iran talks, Israel would lead any action

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that military action remains a possibility in dealing with Iran’s nuclear program, and that Israel would play a central role should such a step be necessary.
“With Iran, if it requires military, we’re going to have military,” Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office. “And Israel will obviously be very much involved [and] will be the leader of that.”
The comments came days ahead of what Trump described as direct talks with Iranian officials, set to take place Saturday. “We are having direct talks with Iran. They have started, and they'll go on Saturday,” he said Monday in a joint appearance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Maybe a deal will be made.”
The announcement signals a significant development in U.S.-Iran relations, which have been largely defined by indirect communication and escalating tensions since Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord during Trump’s previous term. Iran has previously insisted on indirect negotiations, often through European intermediaries.
Trump did not provide further details about the planned meeting or the makeup of the negotiating team, but characterized the discussions as “a very big meeting.”