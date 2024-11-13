Big dreams, bigger hearts: The stories of the six Golani soldiers who fell in Lebanon

Since the outbreak of the war, 793 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle, six of them on Wednesday alone .

They were identified as Captain Itay Marcovich, 22, from Kokhav Ya'ir; Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, 21, from Mehola; Staff Sergeant Dror Hen, 20, from Gan Haim; Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, 20, from Dimona; Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron, 21, from Sderot; and Sergeant Yoav Daniel, 19, from Nahariya, all from the Golani Brigade's 51st Battalion. There are their stories.

'Truly a remarkable person'

Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron, 21, from Sderot, served as a combat soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade. In a few months, he was due to begin a squad commanders' course.

6 View gallery Sergeant Shalev Itzhak Sagron

His sister, Renana, told Ynet that he "was truly a remarkable person, with immense values and incredible strength." She added, "Anyone who knew him can attest to how pure-hearted he was."

The family moved to Sderot near the Gaza border in 2022, having previously lived in Moshav Nehalim in central Israel. "During most rounds of fighting, we were evacuated," she said. "Shalev studied at the Nehalim yeshiva, where we also lived. He was passionate about Golani, dedicated to his service. He loved the army deeply—it was his dream to be a combat soldier."

"About six months ago, his commander practically insisted he go to the course, but Shalev wanted to remain a soldier," she continued. "He always said, 'I want to be a combat soldier—nothing else.' He saw himself as a protector of Israel with his own body. He came home just before Simchat Torah, after a long time away, mostly in Lebanon. His arrival was filled with joy, and we shared special moments together. Looking back, I realize those were our last moments together—a sweet memory that will stay with us."

'Our hearts can hardly bear the pain'

Captain Itay Marcovich, 22, from Kokhav Ya'ir, served as a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion. He is survived by his parents, Tami and Oren, and two siblings, Omri and Ella. His brother was injured in a Hezbollah drone attack on the Golani Brigade training base last month .

6 View gallery Captain Itay Marcovich ( Photo: IDF )

Itay’s former teacher, Noa Shimoni, shared her memories: “Another name added to the list of the fallen, another face I remember—the look in his eyes when the material interested him or when he suddenly understood the explanation, the laughter in class, the smile, the desire to understand why I gave the grade I did.”

“Itay Marcovich, of blessed memory. It’s surreal to write those words after your name. I will never forget you,” she added. The Kokhav Ya'ir-Tzur Yigal local council also paid tribute, saying, “Our hearts can hardly bear the pain. The community mourns and embraces the beloved Marcovich family on the loss of their son Itay.”

Itay will be laid to rest Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the military section of the Kokhav Ya'ir cemetery. The council announced, “The public is invited to pay final respects to Itay and to join the family with Israeli flags at 3:00 p.m., from the entrance square (near the Etgari Center) to the path leading to the cemetery.”

'He always looked after his soldiers'

Staff Sergeant Dror Hen, 20, from Gan Haim, served as a squad sergeant in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He is survived by his parents, Avital and Yisrael, and two brothers, Aviv and Ra'anan.

6 View gallery Staff Sergeant Dror Hen ( Photo: IDF )

Dror’s uncle, Zohar Hen, remembered him with deep emotion, saying, “Our patriotic family cannot comprehend this. Dror served in Lebanon, just as I did in the reserves. He would joke about my helmet as a reservist compared to his tactical gear.” The uncle added that Dror “never complained” and “always looked after his soldiers in the Golani Brigade, where he was proud to serve.”

“He was a brilliant student,” his uncle shared. “He could have gone to the Air Force or Unit 8200, but he made it clear to everyone in the family: only combat, only Golani.” The uncle said Dror felt immense joy in his service, sharing that on his last weekend home he had mentioned “work still to be done.”

Dror, who had a close bond with his two brothers, had also planned to pursue higher education after his service. “He was incredibly talented—it’s a loss beyond words,” his uncle expressed.

Ora Omer Katz, Dror’s mother’s cousin, paid tribute, writing, “Dror, a Golani fighter, a charming young man and pride of the family. Our hearts are crushed with pain, struggling to believe this unbearable loss.”

The Southern Sharon Regional Council announced that the funeral is set for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Gan Haim cemetery and invited residents to “bring flags along the main street of Gan Haim to accompany our beloved Dror on his final journey.”

'A hardworking young man'

Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer, 20, from Dimona, served as a combat soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He is survived by his parents, Geula and Noam, and his siblings Uriah, Ran, Gil, Dikla and Idan.

6 View gallery Staff Sergeant Nir Gofer ( Photo: IDF )

Dimona Mayor Benny Biton mourned his passing, writing, “Nir was a hardworking young man, a computer whiz who chose combat service out of a desire to give back to his country. All of Dimona grieves his loss.”

'A joyful young man with deep values and boundless generosity'

Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom, 21, from Mehola, was a squad commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He leaves behind his parents, Yael and Shai, and siblings Netanel, Hodaya, Eyal and Aviram.

6 View gallery Staff Sergeant Sraya Elbom ( Photo: IDF )

The Jordan Valley Regional Council paid tribute, saying, “Sraya was a sociable, joyful young man, surrounded by friends, with deep values and boundless generosity. He left for combat in Gaza during his commanders’ course, returned to complete the course, and went straight into combat in Lebanon. He had only four months left until his discharge.”

Yisrael, a close friend, also mourned him, writing, “The sweetest, most beautiful kid, the one I loved and admired, the kid who was better and more dedicated than all of us—he fell in Lebanon.” He added, “Sraya, how did you let God win? It makes no sense. Where did you go? I need you to come back for one last cigarette with me.”

'A true fighter'

Sergeant Yoav Daniel, 19, from Nahariya, served as a soldier in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade. He is survived by his parents, Revital and Shachar, and his sisters, Hadar and Stav.

The Municipality of Nahariya expressed condolences, saying, "We extend our embrace to the family during this difficult time. May they know no more sorrow. May his memory be a blessing."

6 View gallery Sergeant Yoav Daniel ( Photo: from Facebook )

Sparta Martial Arts Club in Haifa, where Yoav trained, also paid tribute, saying, “With deep sadness and heartbreak, we say goodbye to a true fighter, friend and brother to many of us—Yoav Daniel, a unique spirit. He trained with us for two years, and from the start, his ever-present smile broke down all barriers. Being around Yoav meant constant laughter and lightheartedness, no matter the situation.”

“He quickly became part of the Sparta family,” they added. “Yoav was an Israeli MMA champion for several years and even competed abroad, but he decided that serving as a combat soldier was his priority. Less than a year ago, we threw him a send-off party with one of his favorite things—food. I was incredibly proud of his decision to enlist in combat, and we had many talks about the importance of serving as a soldier, especially in times like these.”

“Sadly, Yoav belonged to a generation that joined the IDF during wartime, and that’s all he knew in his military service,” the club shared. “Whenever he had leave, he would come to our open mats in Haifa and train with friends. We saw him just a few days ago, and everyone’s hearts are broken. Wherever he is now, I’m sure he’s smiling.”

