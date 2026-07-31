Trump: US-Iran Conflict is ‘going well' | Live from cabinet meeting at Camp David

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the confrontation with Iran is “going well” and claimed that American forces are “hitting them very hard.” He said that “eventually” Iran will have no choice but to “come home” — a phrase he used to indicate surrender.

Amid the tensions, Trump is holding a Cabinet meeting today (Friday) at Camp David.

Live from cabinet meeting at Camp David

“It’s going well. Everything we can do is keep winning,” Trump told Fox News. “But we are hitting them hard, shaking them up, and we’re just continuing to win.”

Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland, will host a Cabinet meeting for the first time during Trump’s second term. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the meeting, the 13th of the current term, would be “a lot of fun and something different for Cabinet members to experience together.” The White House noted that this is the first Cabinet meeting to be filmed and broadcast live.

At the start of the Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been largely destroyed, saying the country had only limited remaining missile capabilities and that its weapons production and drone capabilities had been severely reduced. He said the campaign had been a much larger operation than initially expected but argued that the U.S. had achieved in five months what took decades in previous wars such as Vietnam, Afghanistan and Korea.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio later addressed the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, calling it an “illegitimate organization.” He said the court claims that even countries that are not members of it are subject to its authority, warning that U.S. soldiers and leaders could eventually find themselves facing prosecution. He accused the court of being arrogant. Trump interrupted him, saying there was no information that the court was trying to arrest him, though he added that “it could happen.” He said Rubio was not trying to defend him but rather Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several others, adding that there was currently no indication that he was among those being targeted.

Rubio continued by saying that the agreement between Israel and Lebanon was unprecedented, as it marked the first time the two governments had spoken in decades. Regarding the agreement with Hamas, he said it was a major step forward and something many people had believed would never happen, considering it unattainable.

US President Donald Trump arrives at Camp David for a cabinet meeting ( Photo: From X according to Section 27 A of the Copyright Law )

The British Telegraph reported today that the United States and Israel are discussing the possibility of a land blockade of Iran. According to the report, the proposal is one of several options being considered by Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to increase economic pressure on the regime, which has not collapsed despite months of strikes and a prolonged campaign.

According to assessments, Trump and Netanyahu discussed increasing economic pressure on Iran through “kinetic and non-kinetic means” during their meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Amid the tensions, Trump is holding a Cabinet meeting today at Camp David ( Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

Before the meeting, the Gaza Peace Council published the “road map” for implementing Trump’s peace agreement, which includes a 15-point framework and outlines a gradual, time-limited process under international supervision for the disarmament of terrorist organizations and militias and a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

According to the document, within 14 days of the plan’s approval by both sides, a detailed timetable will be launched, culminating in the transfer of all civilian and security authority to the “National Committee for the Administration of Gaza” (NCAG).

The plan establishes the principle of “One Authority, One Law, One Weapon”: Hamas and Palestinian factions will be required to relinquish control, while heavy weapons and tunnels will be taken out of use and stored exclusively under the authority of the committee. It appears that completion of the disarmament process and enforcement on the ground will be conditioned on and coordinated with a gradual withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces troops from the Strip, under the supervision of an international verification committee and the deployment of an international stabilization force.