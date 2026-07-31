Gaza deal explained: Who will control weapons, how Hamas disarmament will be verified

The oversight committee, trust in Hamas and skepticism in Israel: A source in the Board of Peace for Gaza addressed Friday afternoon the publication of the "road map" for implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan in the Gaza Strip , which has already drawn criticism from Israeli politicians.

According to the source, "The key sentence in the document says that once sections 7, which deals with police weapons, section 8, which deals with heavy weapons, tunnels and production sites, and section 9, which deals with personal weapons (Kalashnikovs), are completed - at the end of the process, the only body that will hold weapons in the Gaza Strip will be the technocratic committee."

Gallery 'Hamas and the organizations will hand over the weapons to the committee' ( Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas )

Before the publication of the 15-point document, Hamas raised its demands in the agreement. In an official statement, the terror organization said that implementation of the second phase depends on "full Israeli implementation of the first phase." It also said that its agreement to discuss the issue of heavy weapons was conditioned on a series of demands, including the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Hamas fears being seen as responsible for the collapse of the agreement and is therefore waiting first for Israel to deliver its official response, as previous experience has shown that it has no intention of easily giving up its weapons or relinquishing control.

The source in the Board of Peace explained that " the committee will operate under the supervision of the ISF, a force commanded by U.S. Gen. Jasper Jeffers . At the end of the process, no one except the committee and the ISF will be able to hold weapons. This is the key sentence in the entire agreement and means that at the end of the process, which will take months and not years, Hamas and all other organizations will no longer hold weapons."

Regarding the process of disarming and storing the weapons, he said: "The weapons will not be in their hands. They will not possess them. Only the committee will be able to hold and store weapons in Gaza under ISF supervision. The wording we use is 'decommissioning.'"

He described the process as follows: "Hamas and the organizations will hand over the weapons to the committee. It will store them in a location outside their reach under ISF supervision, and at that location the weapons will undergo a process of being taken out of service." According to him, the details of the process are expected to be finalized within two or three weeks.

Gaza Strip ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

The source said that to ensure the terror organizations actually hand over their weapons, "there is an oversight committee that is supposed to monitor implementation of the agreement. The ISF are expected to ensure that this process is completed fully, conduct inspections and receive from Hamas the locations of tunnels and production sites."

He added that "each type of light and heavy weapon has special provisions regarding the method of dismantling. From the moment the weapons are in the committee's hands under supervision, Hamas will no longer have the ability to reach them."

He clarified that the sides agreed on the following principles: "Only the committee will hold weapons; the weapons will be taken out of service; this applies to all weapons, all infrastructure, all tunnels, all storage facilities, all production sites and all weapons inside the storage facilities."

Skepticism? 'It makes sense, but this is the same Board that brought back the hostages'

Regarding the question of trusting a terror organization such as Hamas, the source said: "This process does not assume trust, and every stage has reciprocity. Israel does not withdraw from the yellow line before Hamas hands over weapons. Hamas does not hand over weapons before Israel stops assassinations and returns to its humanitarian commitments."

He added: "The first thing Hamas needs to do is stop all military activity, including rebuilding its forces, rearming and recruitment. We are not naive and understand that there is zero trust on both sides, but part of the process is that all sides must return to their commitments. This is not a recipe for a return to October 7 . Either they disarm and we find ourselves in a future of reconstruction and prosperity, or they do not disarm and we return to where we are today."

However, the source said he understands Israeli skepticism. "It is reasonable to be skeptical after what happened. These are the same people who brought the hostage deal - it is the same Board of Peace. They said Hamas would not sign, and when it signed they said it would not bring back the hostages. Then they said it would not bring back the bodies, and the fact is that they did. Then they said Hamas would not agree to disarm. Now they are signing a disarmament document and people are saying they will not disarm."

The Peace Council. 'The same Board that brought back the hostages' ( Photo: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein )

"Maybe we will not succeed, but perhaps that is also okay. On the day Hamas announces that it is giving up its weapons and its rule in Gaza, it is okay to say that something important is happening here, something with the potential to change reality for the better for the children of everyone - in Israel and Gaza," he added.

"We are entering this with our eyes open, and every step forward depends on concrete steps by Hamas, but there is also hope here. And that is important."

'Israel is not being asked for anything except to honor the deal'

The source also addressed the steps required from Israel. "Two things are required: broadly speaking, Israel is required to adhere to the understandings it signed at the start of the ceasefire. No one is asking Israel for anything except to honor the deal it signed when it received the hostages."

"Israel did not adhere to the deal in recent months because Hamas refused to disarm, and as a result there were dozens of targeted strikes against the remaining senior Hamas officials in Gaza. That situation has changed."

"Of course, if Hamas does not disarm and there is no progress in the process, we will return to the current situation, with improved positions both militarily and diplomatically. But agreements must be honored. Israel signed a deal and needs to give it a chance. We are not asking Israel for unreasonable things. The principle is very simple, and it is written in the 20 points: withdrawal comes after disarmament. Trump said this as well. Israel is not being asked to withdraw before disarmament."

IDF activity in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson )

The source also said Iran attempted to derail the agreement. "Iran has influence over Hamas. Certainly they did not want this. The proxy that started this entire war is prepared to disarm. That is a major blow to Iran, both practically and because this is a significant symbolic event."

Eisenkot: 'Once again, Israelis are learning about a fateful agreement from foreign reports'

Against the backdrop of the framework's publication, a diplomatic source said: "Israel has repeatedly made clear that there will be no withdrawal of IDF forces from the current yellow line without Hamas' genuine disarmament."

Chairman of the Gadi Eisenkot's party "Yashar!" (“Straight!”) said: "Once again, Israeli citizens are learning about a fateful agreement from foreign reports, exposing the outrageous gap between Netanyahu's promises and reality. After the heavy prices, the fallen and the wounded, he surrendered due to his political weakness without achieving the war's objectives, instead of ending it from a position of strength."

He added: "Keeping Hamas in power in Gaza is the Netanyahu-Smotrich concept of preferring Hamas rule that led to the disaster of October 7. Israel cannot accept a reality in which Hamas survives, rearms and waits for an opportunity to carry out the next massacre. Israeli citizens deserve leadership that wins, tells the truth and achieves its goals. Israel must win, and it will win."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also attacked the agreement's details: "The draft agreement published by the Board of Peace is unacceptable to Israel. After the October 7 massacre, the blood of every Hamas member is on his own head. Therefore, a commitment to stop assassinations of the terror organization's murderers is equivalent to agreeing to allow Hamas to prepare for the next massacre. The assassinations in Gaza must continue, encouraging emigration must happen, and Israel must win."

One person who welcomed the agreement was President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who called it "a historic breakthrough." She said: "After months of determined diplomacy, Hamas has agreed to a roadmap that includes relinquishing its weapons, reconstruction of Gaza, new governance, humanitarian relief and economic recovery. Congratulations to my father, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and everyone who worked tirelessly to help make this possible. May this great milestone bring greater security, stability, peace and hope to the region."