IDF soldier severely burned after base worker tries to open gas tank with lighter

An IDF soldier was injured in a fire at a military base in southern Israel, caused by the negligence of a non-commissioned officer (NCO), authorities said on Sunday.
The soldier suffered severe injuries and burns to 30% of his body and was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.
The incident took place last Tuesday while the soldier, a former combat soldier, was waiting to meet with the deputy brigade commander. According to an IDF investigation, an NCO attempted to open the fuel tank cap of a leaf blower with a lighter, causing the device to ignite immediately. The fire injured the soldier seated nearby and also burned the NCO’s hand.
The IDF said in a statement that the Military Police Corps has launched an investigation into the incident, and the findings will be submitted to the Military Advocate General for review upon completion.
The soldier’s sister shared on social media that her brother had aspired to serve in an elite unit but was diagnosed with a hearing impairment, which lowered his medical profile and led to his assignment to the Caracal Battalion, tasked mainly with border defense along Israel’s southern frontier with Egypt. He had been seeking a reassignment.
She wrote that he sustained third-degree burns to his head, face, chest, back and hands, covering 30% of his body. She noted that he is currently in intensive care, fighting for his life and questioned how such an incident could happen to a soldier in the IDF.