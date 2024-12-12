Drone swarm from Yemen: 2 downed near southern border, third suspected as false alarm

Israel faced a suspected drone attack launched from Yemen Thursday morning, with the Air Force intercepting a drone near Eilat and pursuing another near Ashdod.

Alerts were triggered across southern Israel, including Netivot, Sderot and Lachish region communities, amid fears of hostile aircraft infiltration.

1 View gallery Suspected aerial target intercepted over Eilat

The IDF later announced it is investigating the possibility that alerts triggered in the Ashkelon and Gaza border region were false alarms caused by misidentification. "The alerts were activated according to policy based on the projected path of the drone, to ensure civilian safety," the military said.

Meanwhile, an interceptor was launched near Eilat targeting a suspected drone, believed to have been launched from Yemen and headed toward Israeli airspace. The aircraft did not enter Israeli territory, and no casualties were reported.

Separately, the IDF confirmed that the Air Force had intercepted a drone over southern Israel. The drone, launched from the east, was shot down near the Egyptian border. There were no casualties, and alerts were activated according to policy.

The drone’s flight path was reportedly similar to that of a drone that struck a residential balcony in Yavne on Monday , raising concerns of a coordinated escalation. Security forces remain on high alert.