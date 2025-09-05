A return to life for Kibbutz Nir Oz: "We Will Leave the Burnt Houses’”

700 days after October 7, signs of a new beginning are visible in Nir Oz: This week members of the kibbutz gave the order to begin demolishing the houses that were damaged, as well as those where residents were murdered on the morning of the massacre. At the same time, the first six families returned to the "Halutz" neighborhood, made up of renovated and newly built homes.

One of those families is that of Ron Bahat, who came back to Nir Oz with his wife and their two daughters about two weeks ago, and now serves in a role he describes as "responsible for physical rehabilitation — something like that".

3 View gallery One of the first to go back. Ron Bahat ( photo: Gon Mizrahi )

Bahat says that By November, "There will be 100 people in the kibbutz. By the end of 2026 more families will return, and by mid-2027 Nir Oz will be full again. We will also celebrate Rosh Hashanah here. We are in the final stages of planning and thinking about the rebuilding of the kibbutz. It is very moving to see life return. And, unpleasant as it is to say — this is without assistance from the state".

As fighting in Gaza continues and threatens to expand, Bahat voices optimism. "I have no fear for Nir Oz — it will rise and be stronger, large", he says, despite the fact that many families chose not to return after the massacre. "There is no doubt that this will be an amazing place. People are stepping up. Four families from outside are moving here to help us build, keep and create the foundation for the larger return. They are coming for at least two years, and perhaps they will stay if it works out".

The kibbutz, of which some members remain held hostage in Gaza - and where only six houses remained untouched by the attackers - has areas that must be handled with special care. Bahat says Nir Oz had agreed to leave a section known as the "Zone of Uncertainty", which includes burned homes, houses of hostages and other traces of the massacre. "We will treat that area more slowly and carefully", he says. "All this while we continue the daily struggle for the return of the hostages".

3 View gallery Amid the ruins. Ron Bahat ( photo: Herzl Yosef )

"One idea", he explains, "is to gather the construction materials from the destroyed houses and build a 'Memorial Hill' that will serve as a living testimony to growth out of the destruction". Other ideas include creating a memorial garden, a remembrance room, and preserving remains and stories of the houses".

Speaking about returning to Nir Oz, Bahat says that for him and his family, "this is the most natural and right thing to do. It's joyful to see the place alive, to see people here. We worked so hard to reach this stage, and it is finally happening. It's a significant milestone, though there is still a road ahead. For some families the move back is a little more complicated, since the children are still studying afar - but everyone here wants to see the place alive and thriving and to take part in rebuilding it. It warms the heart and brings great joy".

Looking at the map of the kibbutz, Bahat says: "We're keeping the same DNA while at the same time expanding. Nir Oz will change, no doubt, but we will preserve our core values: mutual responsibility — which I would be glad to see extend to the government as well — education and community. I believe many people in the community are waiting to see life return here, a sense of security restored, and then they will also come. I would be glad if in the end everyone came back, but more important is that each family finds the best way to rebuild their lives, wherever that may be. Our door is always open. Nir Oz will always be their home".

3 View gallery Nir Oz will change, no doubt. Destruction in the wake of the massacre ( צילום: גדי קבלו )

As noted, in addition to the families returning to Nir Oz, four new families - from "the Outside" - are set to join the community. "We have not even announced that we are taking in new members, and we are receiving endless inquiries". says Bahat, "The sense of belonging and the desire to be part of something larger than your personal circle is immense. For now, we are focused on the 'Halutz' stage, the first stage, and on seeing how to bring Nir Oz back to life. After that we will turn to absorb new members. We are determined to turn from a symbol of disaster into a symbol of renewal.