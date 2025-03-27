House Republicans claim Biden used funding to 'undermine' Netanyahu government

The U.S. House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees have launched an investigation into six Israeli and American organizations that received federal funding during the Biden administration. Lawmakers aim to determine whether the funds were used to "undermine the standing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu" amid the 2023 protests against the judicial overhaul.

In a letter sent to the organizations, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, chair of the Judiciary Committee, and Brian Mast, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, accused the Biden administration of using government funding to "harm Israel’s democratically elected government." The letter was sent to six groups, including the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, Blue and White Future, the Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the Israel Policy Forum (PEF), Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and the Middle East Peace Dialogue Network (MEPDN).

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Former US president Joe Biden ( Photos: Reuters )

As part of the inquiry, the committees have requested documents and correspondence related to funding applications and expenditures by April 9. They also instructed the organizations to preserve all data related to the grants they received. The letter, first reported by Jewish Insider, claims that the case highlights "a problematic track record of USAID and the State Department in funding actors in the region," referencing allegations that millions of dollars have been directed to groups linked to terrorism and antisemitic rhetoric.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), an independent agency created by congressional mandate, is currently facing potential dissolution. Former President Donald Trump previously described USAID as "run by a bunch of radical lunatics, and we’re getting rid of them." Critics have warned that shifting its responsibilities to the State Department could allow presidents to use humanitarian aid as a political tool and undermine long-term development projects. They also argue that such a move could create a vacuum, enabling greater influence from Russia, China, Iran, and their proxies in aid-dependent regions.

"According to reports, the Biden-Harris administration directed American taxpayer money to certain Israeli entities in a manner intended to undermine Israel’s democratically elected government," the Republican lawmakers wrote. "The use of federal grants in this way not only jeopardizes the U.S.-Israel relationship but also violates basic civil rights protections in both countries. Furthermore, the misuse of federal grant money could, in some cases, constitute a criminal offense. As part of our constitutional oversight responsibilities, we seek your organization's cooperation in reviewing this matter."

The lawmakers noted that "the Biden-Harris administration publicly opposed the proposed judicial reforms, with President Biden stating that Israel 'cannot continue down this road.' Subsequently, reports emerged that these protests were partially funded by American grants funneled through U.S. and Israeli NGOs to groups leading the opposition to judicial reform."

2 View gallery Anti-government protest in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )

According to the lawmakers, in 2023, the Israeli organization Blue and White Future, which financed and operated the protest coalition against judicial reform, received approximately $4 million from MEPDN. That money, they claim, came from grants funded by USAID and the State Department and was funneled to MEPDN through the Jewish Communal Fund and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

The lawmakers also allege that this is not the first time federal grants have been used to support protests against Netanyahu or his policies. They further claim that "USAID and the State Department have even provided direct support to Hamas and other terrorist groups. Between 2007 and 2024, USAID and the State Department transferred at least $122 million to NGOs linked to designated terrorist organizations. Many of these groups have openly expressed antisemitic rhetoric and incited violence against Jews."

The committees are now demanding clarification regarding the flow of funds. "Congress has a significant interest in ensuring that federal grant money is used in a manner consistent with legal authorization and legislative intent," the lawmakers wrote.