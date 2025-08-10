'Means more than any medal': UK coach runs global marathons in memory of Bibas family

Yoel Levy, a UK-based fitness coach and social media influencer, is running marathons worldwide to honor the Bibas family and raise awareness about their story.
Levy, who combines fitness and activism, first gained attention when he ran the Jerusalem Marathon dressed as Batman in memory of the Bibas family—Ariel, 4, Kfir, 9 months old, and their mother Shiri—who were abducted from their home on October 7 and later murdered while being held hostage in Gaza. Ariel’s love of Batman inspired Levy’s costume choice. The symbolic outfit attracted support from Israeli soldiers and volunteers and drew international interest.
“Running as Batman is my way to keep Ariel and Kfir’s memory alive,” Levy said. “It’s about strength, hope and community.”
After the London Marathon, Levy met Yarden Bibas and his family in Israel. “Meeting them was like sitting at a Shabbat table with old friends,” he recalled. “Yarden’s mother gave me a pin that I now wear on every run. It means more than any medal I’ve ever earned.”
Levy’s mission is to run marathons worldwide dressed as Batman or with the pin, hoping to spark curiosity and encourage people to learn about the Bibas family and Israel. Upcoming races include Sydney, New York, Toronto and Miami.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The fitness coach, who has a deep connection to Israel despite living in the UK, says his activism has attracted both support and backlash. “I’ve received many hateful messages and death threats, but that only makes me prouder to be a Zionist and Jewish,” Levy said. “I focus on the positive support from around the world, from places like Argentina and Peru.”
Levy also plans to make aliyah and live permanently in Israel after completing a future challenge cycling the length of the country. “Maybe by 2027 or 2028, I’ll settle here for good,” he said.
Through his global marathon journey, Levy hopes to unite Jewish communities and promote awareness through sport and solidarity.