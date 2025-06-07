Terror leader behind Bibas family murder eliminated in IDF strike

The IDF and Shin Bet security service announced Saturday that they had killed Mahmoud Kahil, known by his call sign Abu al-Mu'tasim, the leader of the Mujahideen Brigades, in a targeted strike near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
The group has been linked to several high-profile killings and kidnappings, including the murders of Israeli civilians Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, Israeli American couple Gad Haggai and Judi Weinstein-Haggai, whose bodies were recovered on Thursday, as well as that of Thai national Nattapong Pinta, whose remains were retrieved Saturday.
The Mujahideen Brigades, established during the early months of the Second Intifada in 2001, originally operated under the Fatah movement before breaking away. Its ranks include former members of Fatah’s armed wing, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, and were once led by Omar Abu-Sharia, who Israel tried to assassinate unsuccessfully in 2006. However, he succumbed to his wounds several months later. The group espouses a radical Salafi ideology, advocating a return to what it considers Islam’s roots through violent action.
In a previous statement, the Mujahideen Brigades falsely claimed that Shiri Bibas and her children had died in an Israeli airstrike. However, following the identification and repatriation of Ariel and Kfir’s bodies in a February hostage deal, the IDF confirmed they were brutally murdered in captivity in November 2023.
The IDF and Shin Bet said the recovery of Pinta’s body was made possible through "precise intelligence" obtained during the interrogation of a captured terrorist. This intelligence led to search and recovery operations coordinated with the Hostage Task Force and Military Intelligence Directorate. The operation was carried out by Southern Command, led by the Gaza Division, and included elite units such as the Oketz K9 unit, the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit and multiple intelligence teams.
According to Israeli officials, the Mujahideen Brigades continue to hold the remains of at least one additional foreign national.